Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists, a New Tool That Delivers Product Quotes in Minutes

New tech-enabled capability simplifies estimating, saves time and helps Pros respond faster

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is helping Pro customers save time on estimating and quoting with the launch of Material Lists, an AI-powered solution that converts handwritten notes, photos, spreadsheets and other supported file types into quote-ready orders in minutes, with support for both English and Spanish language.

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For many Pros, balancing purchasing, project management and back-office work also means managing time-consuming estimating processes that require translating a variety of jobsite material lists into accurate quotes for their customers. The process can slow response times, increase the risk of errors and take time away from projects. Using SKU matching and automated list digitization developed by Lowe's Technology, Material Lists helps Pros turn raw material information into organized product lists and quotes in minutes, reducing manual entry and simplifying the estimating process.

"We know time is one of the most valuable resources for Pros and every minute spent manually building estimates or organizing material lists is time taken away from serving customers and growing their businesses," said Quonta (Que) Vance, executive vice president of Pro and Home Services at Lowe's. "Material Lists is part of our broader commitment to building smarter, faster solutions that simplify the customer journey and help Pros save time, work more efficiently and stay competitive. "

Together, capabilities like Material Lists; Blueprint Takeoffs, which helps Pros generate material lists and estimates directly from project plans; and Pro Extended Aisle, which expands product availability and order quantities far beyond what Pros see on the store shelves, reflect Lowe's continued investment in connected and AI-driven intelligent tools that keep projects moving from planning to purchase.

Through Lowes.com and the Lowe's app, MyLowe's Pro Rewards members can manage quotes, track orders, review purchase history and handle purchasing workflows from the field or in store. Lowe's continues to invest in connected tools, savings and solutions that help Pros manage and grow their businesses more efficiently. As Pros increasingly adopt digital platforms, Lowe's is enhancing the experience with streamlined operations and services designed to simplify everyday work.

For more information about Lowe's Pro capabilities, please visit Lowes.com/Pro.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal year 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Erin Devaney

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.