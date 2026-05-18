LOWE'S BRINGS MRBEAST EXPERIENCE INTO STORES WITH NEW KIDS CLUB WORKSHOPS Post this

Only available at Lowe's and beginning May 30, the workshop series is inspired by the MrBeast universe and designed to turn digital curiosity into hands-on creativity through buildable toy experiences tied to MrBeast Lab Swarms, the hugely popular collectible toy line with more than 100 Swarms kids can play with and collect.

Each month, a new collectible kit will be available priced at $14.98 plus tax, which also includes exclusive MrBeast Swarms that kids can only collect from Lowe's, like the new Swarm Launcher, Swarm Spinner and Swarm Jet, giving families an activity, a take-home toy and a rare MrBeast collectible. By joining the monthly workshops, kids can earn a one-of-a-kind MrBeast badge to show off on their Kids Club aprons and a digital version to track within their profile on the Lowe's app.

"I have been obsessed with building things since I was a kid — it started with Lego forts and lately it's building businesses and crazy large-scale sets for our videos," said Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast. "I'm psyched about the Kids Club partnership with Lowe's because we're giving kids more access to being creative and seeing their own projects come to life."

According to recent Lowe's research, 87% of Gen Alpha parents hope to improve connection with their kids through DIY bonding while creating lifelong memories.* These workshops offer a simple way for families to turn that intent into action. Only available at Lowe's, kids can build three different toys for their Swarms to interact with, giving families a hands-on way to build, learn and spend time together just as they're planning summer activities and looking for things to do.

"As a parent, you're always looking for those moments that bring your kids closer, especially during the summer when routines shift and time together matters more than ever," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "What makes this partnership with MrBeast so powerful is that we're taking something kids already love and bringing it into the real world through hands-on building experiences. By integrating the MrBeast universe into Kids Club, we're able to connect with the next generation in a way that feels relevant, engaging and uniquely Lowe's — turning digital fandom into something families can actually build together."

Kids Club x MrBeast Summer Workshops

Designed for kids ages 8+, or younger builders with help from an adult, MyLowe's Rewards Kids Club workshops provide a consistent monthly destination for families looking for hands-on, screen-free activities throughout the summer where kids can also earn exclusive MrBeast badges for participating. In addition to the regularly scheduled monthly workshops, three MrBeast workshops have been added and feature a buildable MrBeast-inspired kit available for purchase:

The Swarm Launcher (May 30): Ready, aim, build! Create a mini cannonball launcher for your Swarm and see how far it can safely soar!

Ready, aim, build! Create a mini cannonball launcher for your Swarm and see how far it can safely soar! The Swarm Spinner (June 27): Build a giant Ferris wheel for your Swarm! Spin it, decorate it, and feel like you're riding high in a theme park of your own.

Build a giant Ferris wheel for your Swarm! Spin it, decorate it, and feel like you're riding high in a theme park of your own. The Swarm Jet (July 25): Ready for takeoff! Build a super jet for your Swarm, paint the wings, and imagine soaring to secret Swarm islands in the clouds!

These first three workshops are available for registration on May 18, with future workshop dates anticipated as the Lowe's and MrBeast collaboration continues.

Lowe's and MrBeast first joined forces in June 2025 with the announcement of Lowe's Creator, the first home improvement creator network, designed to help social media creators share project-driven stories that build affinity for their own brands and for Lowe's. At launch, Lowe's and MrBeast curated a dedicated storefront for fans to shop his favorite materials, tools and DIY projects – from obstacle courses to backyard builds – which brought MrBeast's signature creativity into homes across the country. Lowe's is also the exclusive building partner for season two of the Beast Games series.

Registration Details

Registration for the MrBeast Kids Club workshops is now open. Participation requires MyLowe's Rewards members create a kids' profile and purchase the MrBeast Kids Club Swarm Toy at $14.98 plus tax. Quantities are limited. Space is limited and workshops sell out quickly.

To Register: Visit Lowes.com/KidsClub or use the Lowe's mobile app.

Visit Lowes.com/KidsClub or use the Lowe's mobile app. Who: Open to children of all ages (recommended for ages 8+, and younger with parent assistance) and their parents or guardians.

Open to children of all ages (recommended for ages 8+, and younger with parent assistance) and their parents or guardians. Where: All 1750+ Lowe's home improvement stores nationwide.

Families can also explore additional Kids Club workshops and programming at Lowes.com/KidsClub.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, founded by YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, is a global entertainment powerhouse known for its groundbreaking content, viral challenges, and large-scale philanthropic initiatives. With over 480 million subscribers, MrBeast became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in June 2024 and now generates more than 6 billion impressions per month. His Prime Video series Beast Games became the streamer's most-watched unscripted series ever and broke 44 Guinness World Records, further cementing his impact beyond digital platforms. Donaldson was named the #1 creator on Forbes' 2023 Top Creators List and has been featured on both the TIME 100, TIME 100 Most Influential Companies, and the inaugural TIME 100 Climate list. In 2022, he launched Feastables, a snack brand that quickly became one of the fastest-growing CPG companies in history. A leader in digital-first philanthropy, Donaldson has spearheaded major global campaigns, including #TeamWater, which raised over $40 million to provide clean, safe drinking water to over 2 million people worldwide, #TeamTrees, which raised over $23 million to plant 23 million trees, and #TeamSeas, which removed 30 million pounds of waste from oceans, rivers, and beaches. In 2020, he founded Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has since provided more than 40 million meals and funded critical infrastructure projects for underserved communities around the world.

Contact:

Amanda Caskey

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.