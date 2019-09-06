Lowe's Commits $1 Million To Support Hurricane Dorian Relief And Recovery

"Lowe's is committed to helping our associates, customers and the communities we serve recover and rebuild from Hurricane Dorian," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "Beyond our financial commitment, Lowe's will help communities recover with product donations and volunteer support alongside our nonprofit partners for weeks and months to come."

Lowe's will work with the American Red Cross, the Bahamas Red Cross and additional disaster relief partners to help communities impacted by the storm.

Additionally, associates from Lowe's stores in Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond and other locations are deploying Sunday to areas most affected by Hurricane Dorian. These emergency relief teams provide additional customer support and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe's will further support affected associates by doubling the company's match to the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance in times of crisis. Since it was established in 1999, the fund has helped more than 33,000 associates by providing more than $39 million in financial aid.

For more information on Lowe's hurricane response efforts, visit the company's Open House newsroom.

