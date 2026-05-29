LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.25 PER SHARE

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 25 cents ($1.25) per share, payable Aug. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2026. This represents a 4% increase over the company's previous dividend of one dollar and 20 cents ($1.20) per share.

"I am pleased with our company's continued disciplined execution while at the same time investing in our Total Home strategy for the future. The momentum we are building across our strategic initiatives continues to position Lowe's for long-term growth," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "Today's dividend increase underscores the board's confidence in the company's trajectory, our disciplined capital allocation strategy and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value."

Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961. It has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years and values its status as a Dividend Aristocrat.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company with total fiscal 2025 sales of more than $86 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,750 home improvement stores, 540 branches and 120 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental and social matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending, trade policy changes and additional tariffs, and Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, geopolitical or armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

Contacts: Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Shelly Hubbard Steve Salazar

704-775-3856 [email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.