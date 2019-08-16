Lowe's Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share, payable November 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2019.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

