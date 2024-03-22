LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

22 Mar, 2024, 16:30 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 10 cents ($1.10) per share, payable May 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2024.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856

[email protected]

[email protected] 

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Lowe's is Helping Homeowners Save Money on Their Spring Home Improvement Projects

Lowe's is Helping Homeowners Save Money on Their Spring Home Improvement Projects

As spring arrives, homeowners typically want help with how to tackle all their outdoor projects and find the best deals. Lowe's has both. Lowe's...
LOWE'S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

LOWE'S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics