LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

Nov 15, 2024, 16:30 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 15 cents ($1.15) per share, payable Feb. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 22, 2025.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

