LOWE'S DONATES $500,000 TO HELP COMMUNITIES ACROSS U.S. RECOVER FROM TORNADO DEVASTATION

On Thursday, Lowe's associates went door-to-door in Little Rock, Arkansas, Coralville, Iowa, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to pass out more than 1,100 free buckets filled with supplies to help residents clean up after tornadoes left widespread damage. Associates also partnered with local emergency management officials and first responders to clean up debris and pass out other critical supplies.

The previous week, Lowe's store associates in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, donated over 700 cases of water and more than 450 buckets with supplies to assist residents and first responders after an EF4 tornado tore through the small community. In the coming weeks, associates across the South and Midwest will continue to volunteer and distribute supplies to help communities recover.

Lowe's is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Last year, the fund helped nearly 3,000 associates with more than $4.1 million in financial aid.

Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued support.

