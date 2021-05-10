Lowe's Drops Most Innovative Home Products Guide - The Lowe's List for Innovation

"With more than 100 years of experience in home improvement, Lowe's knows what true innovation looks like, and we can tell you that it's more than just gadgets" said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "Our team is focused on making it easier than ever for customers to find the best of the best. The products they'll find on The Lowe's List for Innovation have been put through the paces by our expert merchant teams to ensure they meet customers' needs, enabling them to spend less time researching and more time realizing their home's full potential."

The first edition of The Lowe's List includes 60 products, including four hero products from Samsung, Whirlpool®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin Williams and FLEX Power Tools, representing some of the most disruptive innovation in the industry:

Samsung Connected Home Appliances enable control of the home from anywhere by syncing with personal devices and smart products.

enable control of the home from anywhere by syncing with personal devices and smart products. Whirlpool® Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator , an industry-first and available exclusively at Lowe's, allows customers to customize any load to care for clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out.

, an industry-first and available exclusively at Lowe's, allows customers to customize any load to care for clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out. HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Everlast™ , available exclusively at Lowe's, is a top-of-the-line exterior one-coat paint and primer with advanced water-beading technology for extreme all-weather protection.

, available exclusively at Lowe's, is a top-of-the-line exterior one-coat paint and primer with advanced water-beading technology for extreme all-weather protection. FLEX Power Tools, new and available exclusively at Lowe's, offer industry-leading battery technology, allowing Pros to stay on the job longer.

The Lowe's List for Innovation is one of the many ways Lowe's is delivering on its Total Home strategy to benefit the consumer, elevating and optimizing its product assortment to serve all their home improvement needs. Future editions of The Lowe's List for Innovation will drop throughout the year. Customers can learn more about the list and shop featured products at Lowes.com/TheLowesList.

