LOWE'S ENHANCES RETAIL MEDIA NETWORK WITH REBRAND AND EXPANDED PORTFOLIO OF OMNICHANNEL ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

Lowe's Media Network Unlocks More Opportunities that Deliver Growth for Brand Partners

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. is making new advancements to its media network to deliver a world-class retail media experience with enhanced white glove service for its brand advertisers. To support its strategic growth, Lowe's has rebranded its retail media network with a new logo and a simplified name: Lowe's Media Network. Lowe's also announced expanded placements on the Lowe's app and the launch of four new channels this year: email, in-store audio, paid search and direct mail for install services.

"Over the past few years, we've transformed our enterprise marketing strategy to become more integrated with Lowe's merchandising strategy, and that transformation has been in tandem with Lowe's Media Network," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's chief marketing officer. "The rebrand of our media network strengthens its association to the Lowe's brand and is the culmination of the close collaboration we've built between merchandising and marketing. We have a talented team of retail and media experts who work cross-functionally to build customized strategies that help our brand partners show up in the moments that matter throughout the customer journey."

In 2024, Lowe's roster of retail media channels has evolved to better deliver on its brand partners' business goals, whether that's to raise awareness, launch a new product, drive traffic or increase sales. Its expanded portfolio of omnichannel advertising solutions and services include:

Onsite premium native display and sponsored product ads on Lowes.com and the Lowe's app

Omni-channel programmatic activations across display, video, connected TV, streaming audio & podcasts and digital out-of-home with Yahoo DSP

Offsite advertising placements including email, paid search and social media with partners like Google, Meta and Pinterest

Audio advertising in Lowe's stores nationwide

Custom insights on current campaigns and implications to future strategies, including audiences, tactics and creative

In-depth measurement and closed-loop reporting

"We're partnering with brands to help them reach the right audiences in a localized, relevant and personalized way," said John Storms, general manager and head of Lowe's Media Network. "That includes finding new and different ways to get our brands in front of customers, whether they're looking for inspiration or ready to make a purchase. This year, we've identified and launched new channels informed by our brands' input and customer behavior, like paid search and in-store audio."

Since its original launch in 2021, Lowe's Media Network has evolved to provide full-funnel advertising solutions to help brands meaningfully connect with more than 120 million unique customers across these expanded capabilities. The media network has grown rapidly, currently serving more than 300 brands spanning various home improvement categories, including appliances, lawn and garden, and tools.

"Lowe's Media Network has continued to evolve and grow since its inception nearly three years ago, and we remain focused on offering a best-in-class retail media experience for our partners. Our team is continuing to develop solutions tailored to Lowe's growing customer and vendor base, making it even easier for brands to work and grow their business with Lowe's," said Storms.

To learn more about the customized advertising solutions available through Lowe's Media Network, please visit LowesMediaNetwork.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

