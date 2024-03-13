Lowe's Foundation Awards Over $6 Million in Gable Grants to Innovative Community-Based Nonprofits to Shore Up America's Skilled Trades Workforce

Foundation plans to recruit, train and prepare 50,000 job-ready tradespeople

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lowe's Foundation has selected 10 community-based nonprofits as Gable Grants recipients to enhance their innovative skilled trades training programs. These nonprofits expand the foundation's roster of grant recipients to 24 organizations offering inclusive and scalable training programs in 25 states nationwide.

She Built This City (Charlotte) will use the grant to grow its training, hiring and community service model with five new locations across North Carolina’s Piedmont region.

"Skilled trades built our country. But the rate we're on, by 2050, there won't be enough electricians to keep the lights on," said LaToya Faustin, executive director of She Built This City, one of two Gable Grants recipients in Charlotte. "For many people, these careers represent a change in the direction of their lives because they're empowered to say, 'I can do this.'"

The grants are the latest investment in the Lowe's Foundation's five-year, $50 million commitment to support the training of 50,000 people for skilled trades careers. Through these grants, students will strengthen their skills across carpentry and construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and appliance repair.

"The skilled trades industry offers fulfilling and lucrative opportunities that are in high demand, with over half a million additional tradespeople needed this year in construction alone," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe's Foundation. "These community-based nonprofits have proven their ability to recruit and train a high volume and high quality of tradespeople for America's workforce. They are providing an essential service because they are launching careers, not just jobs."

The Lowe's Foundation Gable Grants for community-based nonprofits range from $260,000 to $1 million and include:

Eligible community and technical colleges that offer skilled trades training can submit Lowe's Foundation Gable Grant applications until March 31 at Lowes.com/Foundation. The next grant application cycle for community-based nonprofits is August 1-31, 2024.

