LOWE'S INTRODUCES NEW LOWE'S DIGITAL HOME PLATFORM, GIVING ITS LOYALTY MEMBERS PERSONALIZED HOME MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is helping homeowners manage their homes in a whole new way with the introduction of the Lowe's Digital Home Platform, exclusively available to MyLowe's Rewards* members. Members can access free, personalized information about products in their homes, including warranties and manuals, maintenance suggestions and how-to content, recommended subscriptions and replacement parts from the palm of their hand. While the initial launch focuses on home appliances, the digital home platform will expand to include other aspects of the home to help make home maintenance easier than ever for Lowe's customers.

"With our new digital home platform, we're now making it easier to manage and maintain your home's maintenance needs starting with appliances," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, chief marketing officer. "Lowe's is all about being a helpful partner and through the digital home platform, we can serve up the exact filter customers need for their refrigerator at the time it needs replaced."

If a customer purchased a major appliance connected to their MyLowe's Rewards account, in-store or online, within the past five years**, the appliance will automatically appear in their MyLowe's Rewards profile. Members can also search for or manually add additional appliances purchased and the digital home platform will automatically display all information known by Lowe's about that appliance.

Current features of the MyLowe's Rewards digital home platform include:

Product information : Easily store and access manuals, warranties and other related documents in one place.

: Easily store and access manuals, warranties and other related documents in one place. Product recommendations : Shop for compatible appliance replacements, parts and maintenance supplies.

: Shop for compatible appliance replacements, parts and maintenance supplies. Maintenance reminders : Regularly maintain appliances with project and schedule suggestions.

: Regularly maintain appliances with project and schedule suggestions. How-to guides and tutorials: Read articles and watch videos on common tasks, like how to clean an oven or replace a water filter.

MyLowe's Rewards launched in Spring 2024 and is a free loyalty program designed to help homeowners earn and save more when shopping at Lowe's. Member-only benefits include points toward MyLowe's Money, exclusive member offers, free standard shipping starting at Silver Key status, free gifts and member-only deals.

The Lowe's Digital Home Platform was built by Lowe's Innovation Labs, a team focused on imagining, exploring and accelerating the future of home improvement through emerging technologies.

"We're building towards a future where our customers have all the information about their home and home maintenance needs in one place - think digital twin for their home," said Chandhu Nair, Lowe's senior vice president of technology. "The Lowe's Digital Home Platform is another way we are delivering on our Total Home Strategy, enabling a total home solution for every need in the home. We are excited to explore how this technology can help personalize the home improvement experience for our customers."

This complements a broad portfolio of applications from Lowe's Innovation Labs, including Lowe's Style Studio™ , a breakthrough kitchen visualization experience designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, Measure Your Space® , a room measurement tool for iPhone using ARKit and the LiDAR Scanner, and experiences like Lowe's Product Expert™ , a custom GPT that delivers home improvement product recommendations via generative AI, and the home improvement retail industry's first interactive store digital twin , which makes it easier for associates to access store information.

The Lowe's Digital Home Platform can be accessed online through the MyLowe's Rewards member dashboard on Lowes.com. To learn more about the loyalty program and sign up, visit: Lowes.com/MyLowesRewards.

*MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change.

**Order history is viewable for orders placed after 2021.

