Lowe's Invites Communities to Nominate Projects for Lowe's Hometowns

More than 500,000 people are anticipated to benefit within one year of completion of Lowe's Hometowns projects in 2024 and more than 3 million since the program launched in 2022.1 For example, last year, Lowe's helped expand a community of safe homes for veterans in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; build a new bunkhouse and renovate the kitchen for a volunteer fire department in Scotland, Connecticut; and transformed a kitchenette into a full-size kitchen to provide nutritious meals for children transitioning into foster care in LaFollette, Tennessee.

"Helping our neighbors and communities is what Lowe's does best," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Over the last three years, Lowe's Hometowns has inspired thousands of community improvement projects across the country, which have been brought to life by our associates' ability to solve problems and get things done. I am excited to see the difference we will make in 2025."

Lowe's is uniquely positioned to make an impact. Lowe's Hometowns leverages the company's red vest associates' DIY expertise and longstanding community relationships, extensive network of Pros and vast product assortment to improve, expand or beautify spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities. The program is also supported by Lowe's trusted community impact and implementation partner, Points of Light.

"Communities have urgent needs for investments and volunteers nationwide," said Jennifer Sirangelo, Points of Light's president and CEO. "Lowe's empowers communities to make the improvements they imagine a reality through the Lowe's Hometowns program. Grants and employee volunteers support locally identified projects, like expanding food banks and refreshing shared spaces, to fill critical gaps and create sustainable, positive changes."

Eligible project types include rebuilding or renovating:

Safe and affordable housing facilities such as shelters or transitional living facilities

Community resources such as senior citizen centers, first responder facilities, food pantries or youth clubs

Outdoor community spaces like parks, gardens and playgrounds

Cultural preservation such as theaters or memorials

Facilities dedicated to skilled trades education

Visit Lowes.com/hometowns for complete program terms and to nominate a community project.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

1 Full program impact data available in the Lowe's Hometowns Executive Summary linked here.

