Lowe's is Helping Homeowners Save Money on Their Spring Home Improvement Projects

As certain regions of the country saw warmer weather and sunnier days, Lowe's introduced the SpringFest Sneak Peek savings event to empower customers to approach the official spring season with confidence. Right now, customers can save with Sneak Peek deals nationwide online at Lowes.com. Customers can also find great deals, new product offerings and services, plus exclusive perks like DIY-U Workshops for MyLowe's Rewards members.

For the first time, Lowe's will also have exclusive SpringFest Doorbusters helping customers to save more. SpringFest runs April 4 through May 1** and will feature savings on power tools, lawn care, appliances and décor including:

Up to 35% OFF + $150 OFF every $1,500 spent on select appliances

+ OFF every spent on select appliances Buy 2 Get 1 Free HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams paints and primers AND Cabot® Stains (via Lowe's gift card rebate)

HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams paints and primers AND Cabot® Stains FREE Leaf Blower in Select Combo Kits (compared to trimmer purchased separately)

Leaf Blower in Select Combo Kits Get 3 FREE when you buy 3 0.75-cu ft Miracle-Gro Garden Soil

when you buy 3 0.75-cu ft Miracle-Gro Garden Soil 3 for $10 Bonnie Plants 19.3 oz. Vegetables and Herbs

All Lowe's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, to give customers and associates time to spend with their loved ones, but there will be a one-day online-only sales event for customers.

Lowe's new loyalty program for homeowners, MyLowe's Rewards, is now available nationwide, just in time for their spring home improvement projects. MyLowe's Rewards offers exclusive benefits such as points toward MyLowe's Money and free standard shipping for members with Silver Key status and above. Plus, customers who shop with their MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card*** save 5% every day on eligible purchases. Loyalty members will also receive exclusive offers and perks throughout the season, including a free member gift in May and access to free DIY-U Workshops every Saturday in April. These workshops cover various topics, from building mini-raised garden beds to planting an edible garden, catering to novice and experienced gardeners.

"The knowledge of our red vest associates paired with exclusive, personalized offers for MyLowe's Rewards members and the ongoing opportunities to save on spring projects exemplifies why Lowe's remains the trusted partner for homeowners everywhere," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's Senior Vice President of Enterprise Brand and Marketing. "Lowe's is the homeowners' go-to destination for all things spring, and with our elevated product assortment and value, we continue to demonstrate an unparalleled appreciation and understanding of our customers."

Lowe's is also expanding its outdoor power equipment offerings with the largest selection of Toro products of any national retailer, including 10 new zero-turn mower models, an impressive lineup of trusted Toro Recycler, Super Recycler and TimeMaster walk-behind mowers, and Toro's innovative Flex-Force lineup of battery-powered handheld outdoor power equipment. Customers will also see two Lowe's exclusives: the TimeCutter 42" Stamped 15.5HP B&S Zero Turn Mower and the Toro Recycler Max 163-cc 22-in Walk Mower. The addition of Toro boosts Lowe's already industry-leading outdoor power equipment lineup alongside John Deere, Ariens, EGO, Craftsman, Husqvarna, Kobalt and SKIL.

Lowe's is enhancing the Pro customer's experience with trusted Pro brands and everyday value on tool rental, bulk savings, delivery and more. Additionally, Lowe's is continuing to recognize and reward Pro customers with the MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnerships Program, offering added value with rewards, exclusive offers and business tools.

All SpringFest deals and new product offerings are backed by Lowe's Lowest Price Guarantee†. Same-day fulfillment options such as buy online, pick-up in store and same-day delivery options are available through Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app. Additionally, partnering with online marketplaces like DoorDash, Instacart and Shipt, Lowe's helps customers swiftly tackle their spring projects with ease‡.

For more information about Lowe's SpringFest event and deals on in-demand brands, please visit Lowes.com.

*MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change.

**For a limited time only, while supplies last.

***Subject to credit approval. More terms & restrictions apply. See Lowes.com/Credit for details.

† Lowest Price Guarantee valid on qualifying lower price on exact item. Exclusions & more terms apply. Learn how at Lowes.com/lowestpriceguarantee.

‡ Pricing varies through DoorDash, Instacart, and Shipt (each a "Third-Party Marketplace"). Use of Third-Party Marketplace services is solely between you and the Third-Party Marketplace and is governed by the Third-Party Marketplace terms.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Amanda Caskey

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.