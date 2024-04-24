NFL-Bound Quarterback Drake Maye Joins Lowe's Home Team

Part of its multiyear agreement with the NFL, Lowe's is also lending a hand in preparation of the 2024 NFL Draft. Lowe's supplied materials and products to help build the Draft main stage, Green Room and hospitality experience. As an Official Community Improvement Partner of the NFL, Lowe's and the NFL will tackle renovation projects for Volunteers of America Michigan during Draft week.

Lowe's Partners with Fellow N.C. Native Drake Maye

Growing up, Maye and his family made frequent trips to Lowe's, only half a mile from his family home in Huntersville, N.C., to patch wear and tear from Maye and his brothers playing sports in the house. The family even expanded their driveway basketball court to accommodate new practice drills with the help of Lowe's products and knowledge from red vest associates.

"I went on many Lowe's runs with my family over the years, so it's been incredible to partner with a brand that I've grown up with as I start my career," said Drake Maye, NFL prospect and former University of North Carolina quarterback. "I'm honored to join this group of respected athletes on the Lowe's Home Team to serve our communities with meaningful improvement projects."

Maye joins a roster of professional athletes and Lowe's red vest associates for the fifth season of the Lowe's Home Team. The roster includes athletes spanning football, basketball and now soccer with the recent addition of Lionel Messi. Members of Lowe's 2023-2024 NFL Home Team include Offensive Tackle Kelvin Beachum, Quarterback Dak Prescott, Quarterback Bryce Young, as well as Tight End Travis Kelce and Running Back Christian McCaffrey, who played in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

"Drake shares our passion for community, teamwork and home improvement, plus Lowe's native roots of North Carolina," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing. "Drake's pursuit to go Pro represents our Pro customers who want the same success from their careers and put in long hours and hard work to get there. His unwavering determination is admirable, and we can't wait to see him thrive in his first season in the NFL."

Lowe's at the 2024 NFL Draft

Maye and Lowe's red vest associates visited the Draft jobsite to surprise the Pros working behind the scenes with the tools, safety gear and materials they need to build the stage and green room from the ground up. Those professional workers used thousands of items from Lowe's – including hard hats, screwdrivers, power tools, paint and more – to create the set where Maye and many other promising NFL Rookies will take a walk to remember as they begin their NFL careers.

Leading up to the Draft, Maye and local Lowe's red vest associates in Detroit will help with interior and exterior renovation projects for the Volunteers of America Michigan's Detroit Veterans Housing Program. The organization provides critical resources and services to veterans, seniors and families in need. Alongside the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an NFL Salute to Service partner, Maye and Lowe's will help with landscaping and building new shelves for the organization's food pantry.

Maye also helped surprise a local Detroit contractor with an invitation to attend the NFL Draft. The Lowe's Pro customer will receive a private tour of the "Green Room Built By Lowe's" and announce an NFL Draft pick on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

For more information about the Lowe's Home Team, visit Lowes.com/HomeTeam.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Stefanie Moody

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.