Lowe's Launches MyLowe's Rewards Loyalty Program Aimed at Helping DIYers Get More Value When They Choose Lowe's for Their Home Improvement Needs

The loyalty program is available today in select regions and will expand nationwide in March. Benefits available to all members include:

Points earned on eligible purchases toward MyLowe's Money ±

Free standard shipping** with no or lower minimum spend on eligible purchases

with no or lower minimum spend on eligible purchases Free member-only gifts

Free Lowe's DIY-U kids and garden workshops

Savings through exclusive offers and early sales notifications

Plus, a customized in-app experience that allows members to track their points progress, explore previous purchases and receive personalized recommendations

"Lowe's has been serving DIY customers for more than 100 years, and now we're rewarding their longtime loyalty by offering even more value when then they shop with MyLowe's Rewards," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We created this loyalty program with their home improvement needs in mind, just as we did with the MVPs Pro Rewards program for our Pro customers. With MyLowe's Rewards, Lowe's is now the only national home improvement retailer with distinct loyalty offerings that cater to both Pro and DIY customers."

MyLowe's Rewards is a three-tiered program with new benefits unlocked at each status level. New members start at the Bronze Key tier and increase in status as they shop and engage with Lowe's more annually. Statuses and benefits include:

Bronze Key: Earns 1 point per dollar, plus free standard shipping on eligible purchases $35 or more

or more Silver Key: Earns 1.25 points per dollar, plus free standard shipping with no purchase minimum on eligible items

Gold Key: Earns 1.5 points per dollar, plus free standard shipping with no purchase minimum on eligible items

MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card holders will also receive a free upgrade to Silver Key status, earning MyLowe's Money faster and gaining access to all member benefits. Current Lowe's Advantage Credit Card holders will automatically transition to the MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card in March and will continue to save 5% every day on eligible purchases while earning points and rewards.

"We designed MyLowe's Rewards based on our deep understanding of the DIY customer, particularly millennial homeowners with families," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "These customers are trying to make the most of their homes while also looking for experiences for their families. Benefits they want, like free gifts and kids' workshops, are small ways we can thank our customers for choosing Lowe's—all while saving them money along the way."

For more information, please visit www.Lowes.com/MyLowesRewards.

*MyLowe's Rewards Program subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for full program details. Subject to change.

∆Subject to credit approval. More terms & restrictions apply. See Lowes.com/Credit for details.*

**Available for eligible items in the contiguous U.S. only. Exclusions and more terms apply.

± MyLowe's Money: NO CASH BACK. Nontransferable. MyLowe's Money is not a credit, debit or gift card; it has no implied warranties. MyLowe's Money can be redeemed towards purchases of eligible products in eligible sales channels in the U.S. only during the stated redemption window. Limit of 5 per transaction. MyLowe's Money will be applied after all other applicable discounts, coupons, taxes and fees have been applied. Additional terms, conditions & restrictions apply and are subject to change.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

