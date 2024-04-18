Lowe's Teams Up with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™ to Win Over Soccer Fans

"Lionel Messi is the GOAT of the assist," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing. "Partnering with him is the perfect reflection of Lowe's shared passion for assisting our customers, whether for their business or home."

To kick off his first season, Lowe's and Messi will "assist" Lowe's loyalty customers with extra perks. Starting today, all loyalty members will receive 100 points to get them closer to their next reward through Lowe's new loyalty program for homeowners, MyLowe's Rewards , and Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards for Pros. MyLowe's Rewards members must claim points on their account dashboard by May 18.*

"Fútbol, much like home improvement, is all about teamwork and the assistance between people," Messi said. "I am happy to partner with Lowe's, a brand that understands the importance of collaboration and helping people succeed."

Inter Miami has quickly become the focal point of soccer in North America. The new partnership between Lowe's and Inter Miami will drive engagement with soccer fans with signage and in-stadium activations, community programming, ticket hospitality, player appearances at Lowe's locations throughout the Miami market and more.

"Inter Miami has worked towards becoming a global reference point of fútbol, so that when people think of fútbol, they think of Inter Miami," said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi. "Our partnership with Lowe's is another proof point of attaining this ambition. We are excited to partner with Lowe's, an organization that matches our goal to continue to set the benchmark for the sport and deliver for our fútbol family."

Lowe's will also team up with CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™, which returns to the United States with Argentina defending its crown beginning June 20. Lowe's has a series of exciting initiatives to celebrate the magic of Messi:

Ways for loyalty members to win more points every time Messi makes an assist throughout the tournament.

every time Messi makes an assist throughout the tournament. Select Lowe's stores will host CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™ watch parties , allowing communities to come together and enjoy the soccer tournament on a big screen, along with family-friendly soccer-themed activities.

, allowing communities to come together and enjoy the soccer tournament on a big screen, along with family-friendly soccer-themed activities. Lowe's red vest associates will host kid-friendly, build-your-own soccer goal workshops at the watch parties.

at the watch parties. Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards loyalty members may redeem bonus points for signed Messi memorabilia.** Limited availability, while supplies last.

"To celebrate fútbol's rich culture and community, we wanted to partner with an athlete and fútbol affiliations that resonate deeply with our customers," said Gerardo Soto, Lowe's vice president of brand marketing and sports partnerships. "These new partnerships provide an opportunity to build trust and credibility with a broader customer base through the athletes and sporting events that matter to them."

The partnerships add to Lowe's existing collaboration with Charlotte FC, Lowe's hometown Major League Soccer club. As the Official Home Improvement Partner of Inter Miami CF and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™, Lowe's will enhance the soccer experience for fans while bringing them closer to the excitement of Messi's gameplay.

For more information about Lowe's partnerships and upcoming soccer initiatives, visit Lowes.com/hometeam .

* Loyalty Programs subject to Terms & Conditions. Visit Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

**All Bonus Points will expire on December 31, 2024, unless extended by Lowe's. Reward Center items may vary. Visit Lowes.com/terms for full details.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 21,500-capacity Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, JPMorgan Chase, Fracht Group, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

About CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 USA™ will be played in the United States and will include 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. In this edition, this traditional tournament is organized by both confederations. In its 48th edition of one of the continent's most important competitions, this will be the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams, having hosted the same number of teams in its 2016 edition, also held in the United States. On the field will be the current world champion, Argentina, and the biggest football stars in the world to compete in 32 matches in this edition between June and July 2024.

