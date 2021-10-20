Lowe's Launches the Holidays with Everything Consumers Need to "Make More" Merriment

For those ready to start their shopping early, Lowe's Gift Zone is ready to assist with double the gifts from last year and thousands of gift ideas for the DIYer and Pro in one convenient location. In addition to top-branded tools, smart home, décor and appliances, the retailer will offer more unexpected gift options like wine chillers, neck massagers and even mini bikes.

"This holiday season, we know customers are looking forward to the chance to relax and create memories with their families and loved ones. That time together is really important, which is why we have taken steps to make sure holiday shopping is more convenient than ever – in our stores and on Lowes.com - so customers can focus on those holiday moments at home," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "We expect customers are going to want to go big this year, so we are excited to offer them the products and experiences they need to make the most out of their holiday season."

With Lowe's, consumers can make MORE of their holidays, no matter their budget, thanks to competitive prices, price matching and the return of Lowe's Season of Savings event, beginning Oct. 28. With new deals dropping every week now through December, while supplies last, Lowe's is offering shoppers a variety of values on tools, smart home, appliances, décor and more, including these early picks:

Buy Craftsman 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit or Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill, Get a Select Craftsman Bare Tool FREE ( valid now - 10/27)

Craftsman 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit or Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill, Get a Select Craftsman Bare Tool ( Save $50 on Kobalt 2-Tool 24-Volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (is $149 , was $199 ) (10/25 - 12/4)

on Kobalt 2-Tool 24-Volt Max Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case Save $35 on Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Google Assistant + GE Smart Plug Bundle (is $24.99 , was $59.99 ) (valid now - 12/31)

Lowe's will bring back "PROvember," dedicating the entire month of November to help Pros get what they need through events, as well as special offers, while supplies last, catered just to them, including:

Buy DeWalt 12-Volt Max XTREME 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit, Get a Select DeWalt Bare Tool FREE (valid now - 11/3)

DeWalt 12-Volt Max XTREME 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit, Get a Select DeWalt Bare Tool Save $100 on FLEX 6-Tool 24-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (is $549 , was $649 ) Valid while supplies last

on FLEX 6-Tool 24-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case Save $80 on Little Giant Ladders Aluminum 22-ft Reach Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder (is $159 , was $239 ) (10/28 - 1/31, excludes AK and HI)

As in years past, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to help associates and customers spend time with their loved ones. For more gifting, décor and more, visit Lowes.com, and stay tuned for additional festive experiences slated to roll out throughout the season.

