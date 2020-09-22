Lowe's Leverages Innovative Technology to Launch Contactless Pickup Lockers Nationwide

"Our No. 1 priority is making sure we are keeping things safe for our associates and customers while continuing to provide additional options to make it even easier to shop with us," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "With more than 60 percent of online orders picked up in our stores, this gives our customers one more option and the added convenience and flexibility to control how and when they get that order. This is a significant step in our relentless efforts to create a fast and frictionless shopping experience for today's time-pressed customers."

Lowe's customers can now quickly collect their online orders from self-service lockers near the front of stores in locations including Charlotte, Philadelphia and the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. After a Lowe's associate stages an online order, the customer receives an automated email notification with a one-time user barcode. The customer then completes the pickup by scanning the barcode at the locker using their smartphone without having to wait in line, receive assistance from a store associate or contact a touchscreen or keypad.

Research suggests that touchless retail services will continue to remain popular with consumers. A recent study by McKinsey & Company found that 60 percent of U.S. consumers who said they are using Buy Online, Pickup In Store plan to continue using the service even after the pandemic subsides.

Lowe's investment in pickup lockers builds on improvements the company has made to Lowes.com, in-store technology and its delivery network over the past 18 months to support elevated DIY and Pro customer demand.

Parcel Pending by Quadient, the nation's leading provider of package management solutions, is providing the retail locker solution for Lowe's, whose U.S. rollout will expand to Florida, Washington and Texas among other states in the coming weeks.

"It's an honor to be named Lowe's exclusive locker partner," stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and founder of Parcel Pending. "Our combined commitment to customer experience makes our Buy Online, Pickup in Locker (BOPIL®) solution a perfect fit for Lowe's. We're confident that their customers will enjoy being able to safely and securely retrieve their items at their convenience."

