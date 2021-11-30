Lowe's Makes the Holidays 'Twice as Nice' for Communities and Consumers Nationwide

"This is a very special time for Lowe's, as we wrap our 100th year of service, and in the spirit of how we have celebrated this milestone all year, by giving back to 100 hometowns across America, it seems perfectly fitting to mark 'Giving Tuesday' by extending that good even further into our communities," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "By enabling those who benefitted to, in turn, join us in paying it forward, we hope we will be able to bring just a little extra joy, meaning and possibility into American's homes and hometowns this holiday season."

In addition to Lowe's Hometown Secret Santas initiative, the retailer will offer consumers even more ways to make more of their own holidays at home with its first ever Winterfest event, including new experiences throughout December:

For the first time, Lowe's is putting a DIY spin on the family favorite gingerbread house tradition by giving away limited quantities of " Holiday House Kits. " Starting Dec. 6 , customers can register at Lowes.com/HolidayHouse for the chance to get a Holiday House Kit, complete with four designs to build a city townhouse, cool cabana, traditional house or mid-century modern masterpiece. Holiday House Kits will be available in limited quantities for in-store pick-up at the Customer Service desk Dec. 9-13 . Registration is required.

" Starting customers can register at Lowes.com/HolidayHouse for the chance to get a Holiday House Kit, complete with four designs to build a city townhouse, cool cabana, traditional house or mid-century modern masterpiece. Holiday House Kits will be available in limited quantities for in-store pick-up at the Customer Service desk Registration is required. Then, on Dec. 18 , families can tune in virtually to "The Great Holiday House Showcase," and build their houses with Lowe's alongside three holiday hosts going head-to-head to decorate their own, inspired by different holidays and styles of homes from a city townhouse to a midcentury modern masterpiece. Viewers will have a chance to interact with the hosts, helping them decide what elements to add to their build and vote on their favorite holiday home.

, families can tune in virtually to "The Great Holiday House Showcase," and build their houses with Lowe's alongside three holiday hosts going head-to-head to decorate their own, inspired by different holidays and styles of homes from a city townhouse to a midcentury modern masterpiece. Viewers will have a chance to interact with the hosts, helping them decide what elements to add to their build and vote on their favorite holiday home. Customers can also look forward to a very merry Winterfest shopping experience and enjoy free hot cocoa, candy canes and festive cookies on Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at stores nationwide.

from at stores nationwide. Finally, Lowe's is offering the chance to win the CRAFTSMAN Ultimate Garage*, now through Dec. 31 . Lowe's customers can register daily at Lowes.com/UltimateGarage for the chance to win the grand prize of CRAFTSMAN storage, tools and outdoor power equipment valued at more than $10,000 . Ten first prize winners will also win CRAFTSMAN tool packages valued at more than $1,600 .

Lowe's is proud to do their part in making the holidays special with more memories, more traditions and more ways to shop this season. Learn more about Lowe's holiday offerings at Lowes.com.

