Lowe's Partners with Yardi to Offer All Products from LowesForPros.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today it has partnered with Yardi, the largest provider of property and asset management software in North America, to offer its users the ability to purchase products from LowesForPros.com beginning in January 2020.

Having the right technology and partnership in place allows Lowe's to work with property management professionals who require a fully automated end-to-end procurement and invoice processing platform. Yardi users can now login to the platform, select Lowe's as vendor and add items from LowesForPros.com to their shopping cart. The order is then approved within the buyer's e-procurement system and sent to a local Lowe's store for fulfillment. In addition to online purchasing, customers can make purchases through the Yardi platform at more than 1,700 U.S. Lowe's stores.

"Our partnership with Yardi demonstrates our continued progress in making it easier for Pros to grow their businesses with us," said Fred Stokes, Lowe's senior vice president, Pro Sales and Services. "Over the past year, we have focused on meeting the basic needs of our Pro customers and now we are investing in new partnerships and improved experiences to better serve this important customer."

In addition to the partnership with Yardi, Lowe's has expanded its e-procurement offering to all Pro customers, creating a seamless shopping experience from purchase to payment. New customer benefits include the ability to:

Create custom catalogues to make recurring purchases quick and easy

Access purchase history reports for all employees

Set-up and manage tax-exemptions online

Access Lowe's Business Account support online and in-store

Apply customer-specific pricing online

Purchase contractor pack offers online

Control spend and help protect against fraud with purchase approvals

"Yardi works with thousands of client properties whose needs differ, and our partnership with Lowe's gives our users access to countless services and products to continue growing their business," said Akshai Rao, vice president of Yardi Procure to Pay. "With such a wide selection of products on LowesForPros.com, clients can find exactly what they need to get the job done."

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. Learn how property managers use the Yardi Procure to Pay Suite to optimize the procurement and payment processes across their properties. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

