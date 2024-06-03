Lowe's Pioneers a New Era of In-Store Kitchen Design with Apple Vision Pro

Pilot in select stores offers customers a chance to bring their dream kitchen to life with Lowe's Style Studio™

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is the first home improvement retailer to offer customers an in-store, Apple Vision Pro-powered experience, with a pilot set to launch in three test markets this month. Customers can try Lowe's Style Studio™ for Apple Vision Pro firsthand, allowing them to visualize and design their dream kitchens using spatial computing and the help of a Lowe's associate.

Launched in February, Lowe's Style Studio™ is a breakthrough experience—purpose-built for Apple Vision Pro—that immerses users in a high-fidelity 3D kitchen environment, and enables them to explore, imagine and bring their unique project to life in minutes. Using Apple Vision Pro's intuitive input system, which is controlled by a user's eyes and hands, Lowe's Style Studio™ reimagines the art of kitchen visualization, making it a more accessible and confidence-building experience than ever before. Now, by bringing the experience to stores, Lowe's offers customers the opportunity to use Apple Vision Pro in collaboration with a dedicated Lowe's associate to design their dream kitchen.

"Lowe's has a history of breaking new ground in our industry, and being the first home improvement retailer to offer an Apple Vision Pro experience in select stores is an exciting step in our omnichannel journey," said Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's executive vice president, chief digital and information officer. "We believe Apple Vision Pro can enhance in-store kitchen design experiences, empowering our customers to visualize their dream kitchens using advanced spatial computing technology."

The in-store Lowe's Style Studio™ experience centers on an immersive kitchen visualization session, where customers wear Apple Vision Pro and run the Lowe's Style Studio app to explore preset styles curated by Lowe's professional designers, and customize hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances – all available at Lowes.com or in store – to fit their personal taste. A Lowe's associate will guide customers through the process during their one-on-one appointment, immersing them in Lowe's Style Studio™, and letting them explore a virtual playground of real-world products. With Lowe's Style Studio™, customers can choose from nearly 80 billion design combinations, creating a kitchen inspiration that is uniquely their own. When they have found a winning theme, customers can save their style selections, easily email, text or AirDrop them as a beautiful PDF to friends, family, a designer or contractor, and ultimately shop them in store, online, or in the Lowe's mobile app.

The pilot will launch in three select stores, kicking off in Lowe's hometown at its Central Charlotte, N.C. store, from June 8 through June 12. Later in the month, from June 22 through June 25, the experience will be available at Lowe's stores in North Bergen, N.J. and Sunnyvale, CA. Customers in these pilot markets will be able to access an online booking tool to select the time and date that works best for them, and Lowe's will also accommodate a limited number of walk-ins.

Lowe's Style Studio™ is the latest development in a portfolio of innovations from Lowe's Innovation Labs, a team focused on imagining, exploring, and accelerating the future of home improvement through emerging technologies. The organization has developed features like Measure Your Space® , a room measurement tool that uses ARKit and the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone, experiences like Lowe's Product Expert™, a custom GPT that delivers home improvement product recommendations via generative AI, and the home improvement retail industry's first interactive store digital twin.

To learn more about Lowe's Style Studio in-store availability and to select an appointment, please visit: https://www.lowesinnovationlabs.com/projects/lss-in-store

