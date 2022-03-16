Lowe's Plants the Seed for Spring with New Digital and In-Store Experiences

Lowe's knows what the season means to customers. That's why the company is seeding the possibilities of bringing up to one million new plants into the world for Earth Day. For every person who posts a tulip emoji alongside #SeedingSpring on social media on the first day of spring, March 20, Lowe's will share a real-life seed ahead of Earth Day by surprising customers with unexpected seed giveaways at select in-store locations and by planting new plants and flowers in Lowe's Charlotte hometown community initiative.

Lowe's second annual SpringFest event will return online and in-store April 7-May 4, including new 30-minute in-store lawn and garden "walking tours" with Lowe's Red Vest store associates and top values on spring must-haves. SpringFESTIVAL Garden Tours will be offered three times per day every Tuesday and Thursday starting Tuesday, April 19. Customers can register for a timeslot beginning April 7 at Lowes.com/SpringFest, and find values on top products, including:

$100 Off Select EGO Mowers (valid 4/7-4/20)

Select EGO Mowers Special Buy Char-broil 5-Burner Gas Grill for $278 (valid 4/7-4/20)

Char-broil 5-Burner Gas Grill for Special Buy Style Selections 4 Piece Patio Conversation Set for $498 (valid 4/7-4/13)

Style Selections 4 Piece Patio Conversation Set for Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Free Basic Install via Rebate with purchase of select items of $599+ each & basic installation + Special Financing (valid 4/7-5/4, excludes RI and CT)

Throughout the season, customers looking to refresh their DIY skills can register for upcoming projects like "How to Build and Plant a Raised Garden Bed" and "How to Create a Beautiful Lawn" at DIY-U by Lowe's – the retailer's new shoppable learning platform for livestream and in-store workshops – at Lowes.com/DIYU.

Finally, Lowe's in-demand seasonal products will bring spring possibilities to every outdoor space. Give outdoor patios a fresh update with new stylish-meets-affordability patio furniture from Lowe's modern décor brand, Origin 21. Elevate grilling with innovative categories like Lowe's-exclusive Pit Boss Pro Series pellet grills, Blackstone outdoor griddles, Ooni Outdoor Pizza Ovens or the new line of Weber Genesis grills. Put the final touches on the yard with locally and regionally sourced flowers and plants found in Lowe's Garden Center and outdoor power equipment from the top four brands: John Deere, Honda, EGO and Craftsman.

To learn more about our kickoff to the spring season, please visit Lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Amy Allison

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.