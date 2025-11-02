Lowe's Pledges $1 Million to Support Hurricane Recovery and Rebuilding Efforts in Jamaica

Donation to help accelerate relief as the island's communities face widespread devastation

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced a $1 million donation to support hurricane recovery and rebuilding efforts in Jamaica after the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa earlier this week. As a part of the company's long-standing commitment to helping communities when they need it most, the donation will provide grants and product donations to nonprofit relief partners.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Jamaica," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We believe in showing up to help when communities need it most. Through our nonprofit partners we aim to accelerate recovery efforts to help the island begin the long road to recovery."

The direct hit from the powerful Category 5 hurricane left many Jamaican communities nearly demolished. Lowe's is working closely with its nonprofit partners on the ground in Jamaica to help meet urgent needs while also planning support for long-term recovery. Since the hurricane made landfall, Lowe's red vest associates have mobilized to deliver critical supplies to the island, including generators and flood relief buckets.

