Lowe's Promotes Jennifer Wilson to Chief Marketing Officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the promotion of Jennifer Wilson to senior vice president, chief marketing officer, effective June 10, 2024.

In her expanded role, Wilson will oversee strategic brand and product marketing, loyalty and personalization, promotional planning, creative, media and Lowe's retail media network. As CMO, she will also build out a new customer experience integration organization designed to deliver end-to-end customer journeys to better meet the needs of Lowe's consumers. Wilson will continue to report to Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising, and remain focused on delivering integrated marketing and merchandising strategies.

Wilson has more than 20 years of combined experience in marketing and merchandising. She joined Lowe's in 2006 and most recently served as senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. She has held multiple leadership roles with Lowe's, including vice president, integrated marketing, and merchandising vice president, paint. Before joining Lowe's, she held various leadership roles at nationally recognized advertising and marketing agencies.

"Jen's extensive marketing, merchandising and home improvement experience positions her well for this expanded role," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "She's consistently moving Lowe's forward, as recently demonstrated by the successful launch of our MyLowe's Rewards loyalty program and Lowe's retail media network. Jen brings a data-driven approach and is helping us develop a deeper understanding of the customer."

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to continue elevating this great brand by leading a talented team of people who are customer and data obsessed," Wilson said. "Working together with the exceptional talent across the business, our goal is to continue to unlock value for our customers while delivering business results for Lowe's."

Wilson serves on the board of directors for the Ad Council. She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and public relations from Kent State University.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.

