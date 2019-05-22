Lowe's Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings Results

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter ended May 3, 2019, compared to net earnings of $988 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.19 in the first quarter of 2018.

The company previously announced its intention to exit its Mexico retail operations and had planned to sell the operating business. However, in the first quarter after an extensive market evaluation, the decision was made to instead sell the assets of the business. That decision resulted in an $82 million tax benefit in the quarter. The tax benefit offset $12 million of pre-tax operating costs for the Mexico retail operations in the quarter.

Excluding the tax benefit and operating costs associated with the Mexico retail operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $1.22.

Sales for the first quarter increased 2.2 percent to $17.7 billion from $17.4 billion in the first quarter of 2018, and comparable sales increased 3.5 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 4.2 percent.

"Our first quarter comparable sales performance is a clear indication that the consumer is healthy and our focus on retail fundamentals is gaining traction. Our commitment to improving in-stocks and customer service coupled with our focus on winning with the pro customer were integral to driving improved sales," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "However, the unanticipated impact of the convergence of cost pressure, significant transition in our merchandising organization, and ineffective legacy pricing tools and processes led to gross margin contraction in the quarter which impacted earnings. We are taking the necessary actions to more systematically analyze and implement retail price changes to mitigate cost pressure. Our recent acquisition of the Retail Analytics platform from Boomerang Commerce will also assist in modernizing and digitizing our approach to pricing. We are still in the early stages of our transformation, and with the changes we are putting in place, we expect to deliver improved gross margin performance over the balance of the year.

"I would like to thank all of our associates for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers and the communities in which they live and work," added Ellison.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

Delivering on its commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, the company repurchased $818 million of stock under its share repurchase program and paid $385 million in dividends in the first quarter.

As of May 3, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,002 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208.8 million square feet of retail selling space.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 operating results is scheduled for today (Wednesday, May 22) at 9:00 am ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at www.Lowes.com/investor and clicking on Lowe's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived on Lowes.com/investor until August 20, 2019.

Adoption of Lease Accounting Standard

During the first quarter, the company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, which pertains to accounting for leases. Under the standard, lessees are required to recognize lease right of use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for all leases. The company adopted this standard and related amendments during the quarter using a prospective transition approach, which applies the provisions of the new standard at the effective date without adjusting the comparative periods. The adoption of the standard resulted in an increase in lease-related assets of $3.6 billion, and an increase in lease-related liabilities of $3.9 billion. The difference between the increases in lease-related assets and liabilities, net of the deferred tax impact, was recorded as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings in fiscal 2019. The standard had no impact on the company's debt-covenant compliance under its current agreements.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The company has updated its Fiscal Year 2019 Business Outlook to reflect the impact of the gross margin contraction identified in the first quarter.

Fiscal Year 2019 (comparisons to fiscal year 2018)

Total sales are expected to increase approximately 2 percent.

Comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3 percent.

Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) is expected to increase 310 to 340 basis points.

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) is expected to increase 20 to 50 basis points.

The effective income tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.

The target leverage ratio is 2.75x, therefore the company expects to repurchase approximately $4 billion of stock.

of stock. Diluted earnings per share of $5.54 to $5.74 are expected for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020 .

to are expected for the fiscal year ending . Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.65 are expected for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2020 .

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, Lowe's plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions by Lowe's and the expected impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, recently enacted or proposed tariffs, disruptions caused by our recent management and key personnel changes, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers, as well as our ability to: (i) respond to adverse trends in the housing industry, a reduced rate of growth in household formation, and slower rates of growth in housing renovation and repair activity, as well as uneven recovery in commercial building activity; (ii) secure, develop, and otherwise implement new technologies and processes necessary to realize the benefits of our strategic initiatives focused on omni-channel sales and marketing presence and enhance our efficiency, and otherwise successfully execute on our strategy and implement our strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions and the closing of certain stores and facilities; (iii) attract, train, and retain highly-qualified associates; (iv) manage our business effectively as we adapt our operating model to meet the changing expectations of our customers; (v) maintain, improve, upgrade and protect our critical information systems from system outages, data security breaches, ransomware and other cyber threats; (vi) respond to fluctuations in the prices and availability of services, supplies, and products; (vii) respond to the growth and impact of competition; (viii) address changes in existing or new laws or regulations that affect consumer credit, employment/labor, trade, product safety, transportation/logistics, energy costs, health care, tax, environmental issues or privacy and data protection; (ix) positively and effectively manage our public image and reputation and respond appropriately to unanticipated failures to maintain a high level of product and service quality that could result in a negative impact on customer confidence and adversely affect sales; and (x) effectively manage our relationships with selected suppliers of brand name products and key vendors and service providers, including third party installers. In addition, we could experience impairment losses and other charges if either the actual results of our operating stores are not consistent with the assumptions and judgments we have made in estimating future cash flows and determining asset fair values, or we are required to reduce the carrying amount of our investment in certain unconsolidated entities. With respect to acquisitions and dispositions, potential risks include the effect of such transactions on Lowe's and the target company's or operating business's strategic relationships, operating results and businesses generally; our ability to integrate or divest personnel, labor models, financial, IT and other systems successfully; disruption of our ongoing business and distraction of management; hiring additional management and other critical personnel; increasing or decreasing the scope, geographic diversity and complexity of our operations; significant integration or disposition costs or unknown liabilities; and failure to realize the expected benefits of the transaction. For more information about these and other risks and uncertainties that we are exposed to, you should read the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the description of material changes thereto, if any, included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or subsequent filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf about any of the matters covered in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and in the "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the description of material changes thereto, if any, included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or subsequent filings with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, change in circumstances, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotte region and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2019

May 4, 2018 Current Earnings Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net sales $ 17,741



100.00



$ 17,360



100.00

Cost of sales 12,160



68.54



11,612



66.89

Gross margin 5,581



31.46



5,748



33.11

Expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 3,862



21.77



3,934



22.66

Depreciation and amortization 302



1.70



349



2.01

Operating income 1,417



7.99



1,465



8.44

Interest - net 162



0.92



160



0.92

Pre-tax earnings 1,255



7.07



1,305



7.52

Income tax provision 209



1.17



317



1.83

Net earnings $ 1,046



5.90



$ 988



5.69

































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 796







825





Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 1.31







$ 1.19





Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 797







826





Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 1.31







$ 1.19





Cash dividends per share $ 0.48







$ 0.41





















Retained Earnings













Balance at beginning of period $ 3,452







$ 5,425





Cumulative effect of accounting change (263)







33





Net earnings 1,046







988





Cash dividends declared (382)







(338)





Share repurchases (758)







(703)





Balance at end of period $ 3,095







$ 5,405























(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,043 million for the three months ended May 3, 2019 and $985 million for the three months ended May 4, 2018.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2019

May 4, 2018

Amount



% Sales



Amount



% Sales

Net earnings $ 1,046



5.90



$ 988



5.69

Foreign currency translation adjustments - net of tax (33)



(0.18)



(83)



(0.48)

Other (15)



(0.09)



—



—

Other comprehensive loss (48)



(0.27)



(83)



(0.48)

Comprehensive income $ 998



5.63



$ 905



5.21



















Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets In Millions, Except Par Value Data







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









May 3, 2019

May 4, 2018

February 1, 2019 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 2,973



$ 1,565



$ 511

Short-term investments



190



205



218

Merchandise inventory - net



15,026



13,204



12,561

Other current assets



1,146



1,059



938

Total current assets



19,335



16,033



14,228

Property, less accumulated depreciation



18,150



19,500



18,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,926



—



—

Long-term investments



235



321



256

Deferred income taxes - net



495



199



294

Goodwill



303



1,288



303

Other assets



775



896



995

Total assets



$ 43,219



$ 38,237



$ 34,508

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



$ —



$ —



$ 722

Current maturities of long-term debt



1,008



896



1,110

Current operating lease liabilities



500



—



—

Accounts payable



11,485



10,104



8,279

Accrued compensation and employee benefits



769



715



662

Deferred revenue



1,376



1,439



1,299

Other current liabilities



2,643



2,620



2,425

Total current liabilities



17,781



15,774



14,497

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



16,542



14,948



14,391

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



4,064



—



—

Deferred revenue - extended protection plans



837



808



827

Other liabilities



759



962



1,149

Total liabilities



39,983



32,492



30,864

















Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock - $5 par value, none issued



—



—



—

Common stock - $0.50 par value;













Shares issued and outstanding













May 3, 2019 795













May 4, 2018 822













February 1, 2019 801



397



411



401

Capital in excess of par value



—



—



—

Retained earnings



3,095



5,405



3,452

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(256)



(71)



(209)

Total shareholders' equity



3,236



5,745



3,644

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 43,219



$ 38,237



$ 34,508



















Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2019

May 4, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 1,046



$ 988

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 337



387

Noncash lease expense 114



—

Deferred income taxes (106)



(21)

(Gain) loss on property and other assets - net (2)



6

(Gain) loss on cost method and equity method investments (2)



—

Share-based payment expense 42



24

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventory - net (2,478)



(1,846)

Other operating assets (273)



(234)

Accounts payable 3,199



3,521

Other operating liabilities 260



604

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,137



3,429









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (3)



(573)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 54



556

Capital expenditures (205)



(224)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 24



5

Other - net (1)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (131)



(236)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings (722)



(1,140)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,972



—

Repayment of long-term debt (616)



(13)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 32



8

Cash dividend payments (385)



(340)

Repurchase of common stock (826)



(728)

Other - net (9)



(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 446



(2,215)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2)



(1)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash

classified within current assets held for sale 2,450



977

Less: Net decrease in cash classified within current assets

held for sale 12



—

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,462



977

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 511



588

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,973



$ 1,565











Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

To provide additional transparency, the company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted earnings per share and forecasted adjusted earnings per share to exclude the impact of certain discrete items, as further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's original Business Outlook for 2019 to assist the user in understanding performance relative to that Business Outlook.

The company previously announced its intention to exit its Mexico retail operations and had planned to sell the operating business. However, in the first quarter of 2019, after an extensive market evaluation, the decision was made to instead sell the assets of the business. That decision resulted in an $82 million tax benefit in the quarter. The tax benefit offset $12 million of pre-tax operating costs for the Mexico retail operations in the quarter.

In addition, as part of its Business Outlook for 2019, the company has provided a comparison to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2018, which excludes the impact of certain discrete items, as further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's original Business Outlook for 2018, to assist the user in further understanding the company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2019 in comparison to fiscal 2018.

During fiscal 2018, the company recognized the following pre-tax charges, not contemplated in the company's original Business Outlook for 2018:

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recorded $952M of goodwill impairment associated with its Canadian operations (Canadian goodwill impairment);

On August 17, 2018, the Company committed to exit its Orchard Supply Hardware operations. As a result, the Company recognized pre-tax charges of $230 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairments and discontinued projects. During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recognized pre-tax charges of $123 million associated with accelerated depreciation and amortization, severance and lease obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $208 million primarily related to lease obligations. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $561 million (Orchard Supply Hardware charges);

On October 31, 2018, the company committed to close 20 under-performing stores across the U.S. and 31 locations in Canada, including 27 under-performing stores. As a result, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $121 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 associated with long-lived asset impairment and severance obligations. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $150 million, primarily associated with severance and lease obligation costs, as well as accelerated depreciation. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $271 million (U.S. and Canada store closure charges);

On November 20, 2018, the company announced its plans to exit retail operations in Mexico and explore strategic alternatives. During the third quarter, $22 million of long-lived asset impairment was recognized on certain assets in Mexico as a result of the strategic evaluation. During the fourth quarter, an additional $222 million of impairment was recognized. Total charges for fiscal year 2018 were $244 million (Mexico impairment charges);

During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company identified certain non-core activities within its U.S. home improvement business to exit, including Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home. As a result, during the third quarter of 2018, the company recognized pre-tax charges of $14 million associated with long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recognized additional pre-tax charges of $32 million. Total pre-tax charges for fiscal year 2018 were $46 million (Non-core activities charges), and;

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recorded pre-tax charges of $13 million, associated with severance costs due to the elimination of the Project Specialists Interiors position (Project Specialists Interiors charge).

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's operational performance.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the company's diluted earnings per share or operating margin as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's methods of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies for this or similar non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to the measures used by other companies.

Detailed reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are shown below and available on the company's website at www.lowes.com/investor.



Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

May 3, 2019

May 4, 2018

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax

Net

Earnings

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax

Net

Earnings Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$ 1.31











$ 1.19

Non-GAAP Adjustments





















Mexico charges 0.01



(0.10)



(0.09)



—



—



—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$ 1.22











$ 1.19







































































Fiscal 2019 Lowe's Business Outlook

Lower End of Guidance Range

Upper End of Guidance Range

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax

Net

Earnings

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax

Net

Earnings Forecasted diluted earnings per share







$ 5.54











$ 5.74

Non-GAAP Adjustments





















Mexico charges 0.01



(0.10)



(0.09)



0.01



(0.10)



(0.09)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance







$ 5.45











$ 5.65





































































Year Ended (millions, except operating margin) February 1, 2019 Operating income, as reported $ 4,018



Non-GAAP adjustments



Canadian goodwill impairment 952



Orchard Supply Hardware charges 561



U.S. and Canada store closure charges 271



Mexico impairment charges 244



Non-core activities charges 46



Project Specialists Interiors charge 13



Adjusted operating income $ 6,105



Adjusted operating margin 8.56 %









