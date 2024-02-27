LOWE'S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

— Comparable Sales Decreased 6.2%; Diluted EPS of $1.77—

— Provides Full Year 2024 Outlook —

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the quarter ended Feb. 2, 2024, compared to diluted EPS of $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included pre-tax transaction costs of $441 million associated with the sale of our Canadian retail business.  Excluding the transaction costs in the prior year, fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS1 was $2.28.

Total sales for the quarter were $18.6 billion,2 compared to $22.4 billion in the prior year quarter. Prior-year quarterly sales included approximately $1.4 billion from the additional 53rd week, as well as $958 million generated from our Canadian retail business.

Comparable sales3 for the quarter decreased 6.2% due to a slowdown in DIY demand and unfavorable January winter weather, while Pro customer comparable sales were flat for the quarter.

"This quarter we delivered strong operating profit and improved customer satisfaction, despite the continued pullback in DIY spending," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market, and we are making the right investments in our Total Home strategy to take share. We are also pleased to award $140 million in discretionary bonuses to our frontline associates in recognition of their exceptional customer service in 2023."

As of Feb. 2, 2024, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.

Capital Allocation
The company remains committed to a best-in-class capital allocation strategy focused on driving long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $404 million, and it repurchased 29.9 million shares for $6.3 billion for the year.

The company also paid $633 million in dividends in the fourth quarter and $2.5 billion in dividends for the year. In total, the company returned $8.9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2023.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information, as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

2 Total fourth quarter sales includes an approximately $200 million headwind related to a timing shift in our fiscal calendar as we cycle over a 53-week year.

3 Comparable sales are based on comparison to weeks 41-53 in 2022.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The company is introducing its outlook for full year 2024, which reflects near-term macroeconomic uncertainty.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

  • Total sales of $84 to $85 billion
  • Comparable sales expected to be down -2 to -3% as compared to prior year
  • Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.6% to 12.7%
  • Interest expense of approximately $1.4 billion
  • Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%
  • Diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.00 to $12.30
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 operating results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental, social, and governance matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results.  Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages, and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.      

Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

Current Earnings

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Net sales

$  18,602

100.00

$  22,445

100.00

$  86,377

100.00

$  97,059

100.00

Cost of sales

12,576

67.60

15,189

67.67

57,533

66.61

64,802

66.77

Gross margin

6,026

32.40

7,256

32.33

28,844

33.39

32,257

33.23

Expenses:














Selling, general and administrative

3,897

20.95

5,131

22.86

15,570

18.02

20,332

20.94

Depreciation and amortization

442

2.38

421

1.88

1,717

1.99

1,766

1.82

Operating income

1,687

9.07

1,704

7.59

11,557

13.38

10,159

10.47

Interest – net

348

1.87

322

1.43

1,382

1.60

1,123

1.16

Pre-tax earnings

1,339

7.20

1,382

6.16

10,175

11.78

9,036

9.31

Income tax provision

319

1.72

425

1.90

2,449

2.83

2,599

2.68

Net earnings

$    1,020

5.48

$       957

4.26

$    7,726

8.95

$    6,437

6.63
































Weighted average common shares outstanding –
     basic

574


603


582


629

Basic earnings per common share (1)

$      1.77


$      1.58


$    13.23


$    10.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding –
     diluted

575


605


584


631

Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$      1.77


$      1.58


$    13.20


$    10.17

Cash dividends per share

$      1.10


$      1.05


$      4.35


$      3.95

















Accumulated Deficit














Balance at beginning of period

$  (15,744)


$  (13,313)


$  (14,862)


$  (5,115)

Net earnings

1,020


957


7,726


6,437

Cash dividends declared

(633)


(633)


(2,531)


(2,466)

Share repurchases

(280)


(1,873)


(5,970)


(13,718)

Balance at end of period

$  (15,637)


$  (14,862)


$  (15,637)


$  (14,862)


















(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,017 million for the three months ended February 2, 2024, and $954 million for the three months ended February 3, 2023.  Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $7,706 million for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024, and $6,416 million for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2023.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Percentage Data


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Net earnings

$    1,020

5.48

$       957

4.26

$    7,726

8.95

$    6,437

6.63

Foreign currency translation adjustments – net
of tax



209

0.93

5

0.01

36

0.04

Cash flow hedges – net of tax

(4)

(0.02)

(43)

(0.19)

(14)

(0.02)

309

0.32

Other

2

0.01

2

0.01

2


(2)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(2)

(0.01)

168

0.75

(7)

(0.01)

343

0.36

Comprehensive income

$    1,018

5.47

$    1,125

5.01

$    7,719

8.94

$    6,780

6.99
















Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Par Value Data








February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$                           921

$                        1,348

Short-term investments


307

384

Merchandise inventory – net

16,894

18,532

Other current assets

949

1,178

Total current assets

19,071

21,442

Property, less accumulated depreciation

17,653

17,567

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,733

3,518

Long-term investments


252

121

Deferred income taxes – net

248

250

Other assets

838

810

Total assets

$                      41,795

$                      43,708





Liabilities and shareholders' deficit



Current liabilities:



Short-term borrowings

$                             —

$                           499

Current maturities of long-term debt

537

585

Current operating lease liabilities

487

522

Accounts payable

8,704

10,524

Accrued compensation and employee benefits


954

1,109

Deferred revenue

1,408

1,603

Income taxes payable

33

1,181

Other current liabilities

3,445

3,488

Total current liabilities

15,568

19,511

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities


35,384

32,876

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,737

3,512

Deferred revenue – Lowe's protection plans

1,225

1,201

Other liabilities


931

862

Total liabilities

56,845

57,962





Shareholders' deficit:



Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding –
none


Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding –
574 million and 601 million, respectively

287

301

Accumulated deficit

(15,637)

(14,862)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

300

307

Total shareholders' deficit

(15,050)

(14,254)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$                      41,795

$                      43,708





Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
In Millions


Fiscal Year Ended

February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net earnings

$                        7,726

$                        6,437

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

1,923

1,981

Noncash lease expense

499

530

Deferred income taxes

6

(239)

Asset impairment and loss on property – net

83

2,118

(Gain)/loss on sale of business

(79)

421

Share-based payment expense

210

223

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Merchandise inventory – net

1,637

(2,594)

Other operating assets

182

56

Accounts payable

(1,820)

(549)

Deferred revenue

(170)

(183)

Other operating liabilities

(2,057)

388

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,140

8,589




Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of investments

(1,785)

(1,189)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments

1,722

1,174

Capital expenditures

(1,964)

(1,829)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets

53

45

Proceeds from sale of business

100

491

Other – net

(27)

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,901)

(1,309)




Cash flows from financing activities:


Net change in commercial paper

(499)

499

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

2,983

9,667

Repayment of debt

(601)

(867)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans

141

151

Cash dividend payments

(2,531)

(2,370)

Repurchases of common stock

(6,138)

(14,124)

Other – net

(21)

(5)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,666)

(7,049)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(16)




Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(427)

215

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,348

1,133

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                           921

$                        1,348




Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented a comparison to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended February 3, 2023.  This measure excludes the impact of a certain item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook to assist analysts and investors in understanding the comparison of operational performance to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Impacts
During fiscal 2022, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2022:

  • In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recognized pre-tax transaction costs totaling $441 million, consisting of the loss on the sale and other closing costs associated with the sale of the Canadian retail business (Canadian retail business transaction).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

A reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.

Three Months Ended

February 3, 2023

Pre-Tax
Earnings

Tax1

Net
Earnings

Diluted earnings per share, as reported



$       1.58

Non-GAAP adjustments per share impacts




Canadian retail business transaction

0.73

(0.03)

0.70

Adjusted diluted earnings per share



$       2.28

1   Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense specifically related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

