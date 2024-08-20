LOWE'S REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Aug 20, 2024, 06:00 ET
— Diluted EPS of $4.17; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $4.10 —
— Comparable Sales Decreased 5.1% —
— Updates Full Year 2024 Outlook —
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $2.4 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17 for the quarter ended Aug. 2, 2024, compared to diluted EPS of $4.56 in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter, the Company recognized a $43 million pre-tax gain associated with the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business. This positively impacted second quarter diluted EPS by $0.07. Excluding this gain, second quarter 2024 adjusted diluted EPS1 was $4.10.
Total sales for the quarter were $23.6 billion, compared to $25.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales for the quarter decreased 5.1% driven by continued pressure in DIY bigger ticket discretionary spending and unfavorable weather adversely impacting sales in seasonal and other outdoor categories, partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online.
"The company delivered strong operating performance and improved customer service despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, especially for the homeowner. At the same time, we continue to build momentum with our Total Home strategy reflected by our mid-single-digit positive comps with the Pro customer this quarter," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "As we look ahead, we are confident that we are making the right long-term investments to take share when the market recovers. I'd like to extend my appreciation to our dedicated frontline associates who remain committed to serving our customers."
As of Aug. 2, 2024, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.
Capital Allocation
Through a disciplined capital program, the company continues to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares for $1.0 billion, and it paid $629 million in dividends.
Lowe's Business Outlook
Based on lower-than-expected DIY sales and a pressured macroeconomic environment, the company is updating its outlook for the operating results of full year 2024.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective income tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the gain associated with the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business, recorded in the second quarter. The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items (which may be significant) without unreasonable effort, including timing of adjustments associated with the sale of our Canadian retail business.
Full Year 2024 Outlook
- Total sales of $82.7 to $83.2 billion (previously $84 to $85 billion)
- Comparable sales expected to be down -3.5 to -4.0% as compared to prior year (previously down -2 to -3%)
- Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) of 12.4 to 12.5% (previously 12.6 to 12.7%)
- Net interest expense of approximately $1.4 billion
- Adjusted effective income tax rate of approximately 24.5% (previously 25%)
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $11.70 to $11.90 (previously $12.00 to $12.30)
- Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 operating results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental and social matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending, share repurchases, and Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages, and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, geopolitical or armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information, as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
Current Earnings
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Net sales
$ 23,586
100.00
$ 24,956
100.00
$ 44,950
100.00
$ 47,304
100.00
Cost of sales
15,691
66.53
16,557
66.34
29,965
66.66
31,378
66.33
Gross margin
7,895
33.47
8,399
33.66
14,985
33.34
15,926
33.67
Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
4,025
17.07
4,086
16.38
8,034
17.88
7,912
16.73
Depreciation and amortization
423
1.79
427
1.71
851
1.89
841
1.78
Operating income
3,447
14.61
3,886
15.57
6,100
13.57
7,173
15.16
Interest – net
317
1.34
341
1.36
669
1.49
689
1.45
Pre-tax earnings
3,130
13.27
3,545
14.21
5,431
12.08
6,484
13.71
Income tax provision
747
3.17
872
3.50
1,294
2.88
1,551
3.28
Net earnings
$ 2,383
10.10
$ 2,673
10.71
$ 4,137
9.20
$ 4,933
10.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding –
568
584
570
590
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 4.18
$ 4.56
$ 7.24
$ 8.34
Weighted average common shares outstanding –
570
585
571
591
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 4.17
$ 4.56
$ 7.23
$ 8.32
Cash dividends per share
$ 1.15
$ 1.10
$ 2.25
$ 2.15
Accumulated Deficit
Balance at beginning of period
$ (15,188)
$ (15,310)
$ (15,637)
$ (14,862)
Net earnings
2,383
2,673
4,137
4,933
Cash dividends declared
(654)
(641)
(1,283)
(1,266)
Share repurchases
(883)
(2,063)
(1,559)
(4,146)
Balance at end of period
$ (14,342)
$ (15,341)
$ (14,342)
$ (15,341)
(1)
Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $2,377 million for the three months ended August 2, 2024, and $2,666 million for the three months ended August 4, 2023. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $4,127 million for the six months ended August 2, 2024, and $4,920 million for the six months ended August 4, 2023.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Percentage Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Net earnings
$ 2,383
10.10
$ 2,673
10.71
$ 4,137
9.20
$ 4,933
10.43
Foreign currency translation adjustments – net
—
—
5
0.01
—
—
5
0.01
Cash flow hedges – net of tax
(3)
(0.01)
(3)
(0.01)
(6)
(0.01)
(6)
(0.02)
Other
2
0.01
—
—
1
—
—
—
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(1)
—
2
—
(5)
(0.01)
(1)
(0.01)
Comprehensive income
$ 2,382
10.10
$ 2,675
10.71
$ 4,132
9.19
$ 4,932
10.42
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Par Value Data
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,360
$ 3,494
Short-term investments
330
374
Merchandise inventory – net
16,841
17,422
Other current assets
806
946
Total current assets
22,337
22,236
Property, less accumulated depreciation
17,515
17,373
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,819
3,650
Long-term investments
292
182
Deferred income taxes – net
184
230
Other assets
787
850
Total assets
$ 44,934
$ 44,521
Liabilities and shareholders' deficit
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 1,290
$ 592
Current operating lease liabilities
552
534
Accounts payable
10,336
10,333
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
1,055
1,026
Deferred revenue
1,417
1,566
Other current liabilities
3,596
3,561
Total current liabilities
18,246
17,612
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
34,659
35,839
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
3,738
3,611
Deferred revenue – Lowe's protection plans
1,256
1,231
Other liabilities
798
960
Total liabilities
58,697
59,253
Shareholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding –
—
—
Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding –
284
291
Capital in excess of par value
—
12
Accumulated deficit
(14,342)
(15,341)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
295
306
Total shareholders' deficit
(13,763)
(14,732)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$ 44,934
$ 44,521
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
In Millions
Six Months Ended
August 2, 2024
August 4, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$ 4,137
$ 4,933
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
967
941
Noncash lease expense
260
241
Deferred income taxes
66
23
(Gain)/loss on property and other assets – net
(4)
23
Gain on sale of business
(43)
(67)
Share-based payment expense
110
113
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventory – net
53
1,109
Other operating assets
129
224
Accounts payable
1,679
(191)
Other operating liabilities
61
(1,381)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,415
5,968
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(628)
(878)
Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments
571
811
Capital expenditures
(808)
(765)
Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets
22
17
Proceeds from sale of business
43
123
Other – net
—
(23)
Net cash used in investing activities
(800)
(715)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in commercial paper
—
(499)
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
—
2,983
Repayment of debt
(47)
(45)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans
84
76
Cash dividend payments
(1,262)
(1,257)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,930)
(4,356)
Other – net
(21)
(9)
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,176)
(3,107)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,439
2,146
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
921
1,348
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 4,360
$ 3,494
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)
To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended August 2, 2024. This measure excludes the impact of a certain item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Fiscal 2024 Impacts
During fiscal 2024, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2024:
- In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recognized pre-tax income of $43 million consisting of a realized gain on the contingent consideration associated with the fiscal 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business (Canadian retail business transaction).
Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.
A reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.
Three Months Ended
August 2, 2024
Pre-Tax
Tax1
Net
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 4.17
Non-GAAP adjustments – per share impacts
Canadian retail business transaction
(0.07)
—
(0.07)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 4.10
1 Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense specifically related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.
