Lowe's Thanks First Responders With First-Ever 10 Percent Discount Ahead Of National First Responders Day

"Our nation's first responders wake up each day with a mission to serve others," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "By providing this special discount, we hope to offer a gesture of gratitude and appreciation to the many brave individuals who put their lives on the line each and every day."

Throughout Fire Safety Month this October, Lowe's will also continue its tradition of raising public awareness to help families protect their homes and loved ones from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide. On Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, more than 1,000 Lowe's stores nationwide will host fire safety education events and demos in Lowe's parking lots led by local fire departments with fire trucks and First Alert. The events will follow COVID-19-safety guidelines and educate the public on ways to prevent disasters and emergency incidents starting at home.

Lowe's and its partner First Alert are also offering information and product resources to help keep homes and families safe from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide at www.firstalert.com/firepreventionmonth and https://www.lowes.com/c/Fire-safety-Electrical.

Lowe's knows the sacrifices required of first responders firsthand. A leader in disaster prevention, response and relief, Lowe's continues to support communities in times when it's needed most, including hosting the company's largest bucket brigade with essential supplies in a single day, with more than 14,000 buckets assembled and deployed to impacted neighborhoods, and donating more than $2 million to disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Through its 100 Hometowns initiative, Lowe's associates also recently completed three projects in support of first responders, including upgrading the Mereta Volunteer Fire Department , which serves double duty housing firefighting equipment and functioning as a community hall; rebuilding the Austin Child Guidance Center following damage from 2021's Texas winter storm; and expanding the Cleveland Hope Lodge , which offers a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers traveling to Ohio for care.

