Lowe's To Launch New Cordless Power Tool Innovation For Pros With Exclusive FLEX Offering

"100 years ago, FLEX changed the world of tools with our very first invention, the FLEXible Shaft Grinder and followed that up with the introduction of the world's first Angle Grinder in 1954," said Mike Clancy, CEO at Chervon North America, the parent company of FLEX. "Since then, we've been focused on tools made for the trades to deliver the absolute best in terms of power, run-time and recharge time thanks to our proprietary lithium-ion battery technology."

"As the New Home for Pros, Lowe's is committed to offering the very best quality, durability and product innovation for today's most discerning builders, contractors and trade professionals," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising at Lowe's. "This FLEX launch allows our customers to find the latest innovation in our tool department with a brand that will strengthen the industry and how people work."

Notable FLEX products include:

The FLEX ½" 2-Speed Drill Driver with Turbo Mode is the platform's most powerful drill, delivering 1,400 inch-pounds of torque. When combined with turbo mode of 2,500 RPMs, it delivers dramatically faster results. Additional innovative features include sensor-free brushless motors and anti-kickback technology.





The FLEX ¼" Quick Eject Impact Driver delivers unrivaled torque, power and speed. A quick eject collet allows for faster, one handed bit changes. Select from three different speeds and self-tapping screw modes for more control when fastening screws.





The FLEX Reciprocating Saw with Quick Eject delivers power and performance while cutting up to 50 4x4s on a single charge (with 5.0 Ah battery). The keyless blade eject allows for quick blade changes without having to touch hot blades. Shockshield™ vibration suppression allows for up to 40 percent less vibration for maximum control.

On April 12, FLEX will host the "FLEX Face Off," a launch event at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Viewers can learn more about the brand and see FLEX tools go head-to-head against some of the industry's top brands and hear how to enter to win a full lineup of FLEX 24V power tools or a brand-new Ford F-150. Sign up for the event at www.FLEXPowerTools.com/faceoff and stay up to date by signing up for Lowe's Pro Loyalty on Lowes.com .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe's Contact: Sebastian Hale

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

336-409-3856

[email protected]

About FLEX

FLEX was founded in 1922, in Stuttgart, Germany. Chervon, the parent company of FLEX, is committed to building a better world by building better tools. Chervon has experienced tremendous growth thanks to a constant flow of new-to-the-world innovation and is now considered an industry leader in advanced Lithium-Ion battery and brushless motor technologies. Chervon products are sold by more than 30,000 stores in 65 countries making Chervon one of the largest players in the global power tool and outdoor power equipment markets. For more information about FLEX, please visit www.FLEXPowerTools.com.

Chervon Contact: Joe Turoff

Chervon North America

[email protected]

SOURCE FLEX

