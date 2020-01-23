Lowe's To Offer Honda Power Equipment Products

"We are committed to offering a wide selection of brands DIY and Pro customers know and trust, and Honda strengthens our ability to deliver on customer expectations in outdoor power equipment," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising for Lowe's. "By providing customers with more high-quality and durable products, we are making it even easier for our customers to complete their next outdoor project."

The partnership with Honda will bring some of the most durable and powerful products to the Lowe's shopping experience, allowing DIYers and Pros greater access to high-quality offerings that will help them complete their outdoor spaces.

"The partnership between Lowe's and Honda will help bring the industry's best lawn and garden products to even more households nationwide," said Will Walton, vice president of Honda Power Equipment. "At Honda, we're looking forward to a relationship with Lowe's and serving their customers with exceptional products through an exceptional shopping experience."

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates.

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda Power Equipment, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including outboard marine engines, general purpose engines, generators, walk-behind and robotic lawnmowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers for commercial, rental and residential applications. Its comprehensive product line consists exclusively of four-stroke engines. Information for media regarding Honda products is available at www.hondanews.com . Consumer information, including model overviews and updates, video clips, and complete specifications regarding Honda products, is available at www.honda.com, www.powerequipment.honda.com , www.hondaengines.com , and www.hondamarine.com .

