LOWE'S TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 31ST ANNUAL GLOBAL RETAILING CONFERENCE

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference.

What: Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference When: 9:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 Where: Listen to the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com under "Events & Presentations" The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

