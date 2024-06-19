Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

What: Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the video webcast at ir.lowes.com A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations" How: Watch live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

