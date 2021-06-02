Lowe's to Present at Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

What: Marvin Ellison and David Denton to participate at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 9, 2021



Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"



How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available for one year at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

