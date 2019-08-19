Lowe's To Sell Licensed NFL-Branded Merchandise

Tailgating and homegating – chairs, canopies, games

Grills and grill accessories

Décor – rugs, wall art, lamps, furniture, throws, bedding

Hydration – drinkware, hard and soft coolers, barware

Garden décor - flags and statues

Automotive – decals, license plates, flags, mats

Pet – collars, jerseys, toys

Holiday – ornaments and inflatables

"We are proud to offer NFL fans across the United States products that will take their tailgates and homegates to the next level," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president, merchandising. "Just like fans looking to up their game, we are focused on expanding our product selection to offer customers even more of what they're looking for while providing a personalized shopping experience online and in-store."

Product offerings can be found at Lowes.com/NFL today and select products will be available in stores in the coming weeks. Select Lowe's stores across the country will dedicate space to select NFL and team merchandise, grills, patio furniture and décor.

Lowe's will showcase some of these items in a new online video series, called NFL Homegating Makeovers by Lowe's, which follows three football-themed home makeovers in one of three primary homegating areas – kitchen, living room and patio. Lowe's partnered with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and popular DIYer Monica Mangin to complete the makeovers for three families.

In addition to the series, Lowe's has renewed its partnership with the Carolina Panthers and is proud to announce a new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. The multi-year partnerships will allow Lowe's to provide unique NFL experiences for customers and associates around home games and throughout the season, including at key moments such as a club's Salute to Service game.

Details of the partnerships are not being disclosed.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

