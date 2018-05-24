Lowe's to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 1, 2018.

Lowe's Annual Meeting of Shareholders


10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 1, 2018


Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://www.Lowes.com/investor

Click Webcasts and then Lowe's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders


Live over the Internet – the archived webcast will be available until June 15, 2018.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

 

