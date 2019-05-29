Lowe's to Webcast Presentation from the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY.

What: Presentation by David Denton at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY When: 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2019



Where:



http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. at Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference How: Live over the internet – the archived webcast will be available until September 3, 2019.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotte region and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

