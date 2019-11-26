Lowe's to Webcast Presentation from the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY.

What: Presentation by Marvin Ellison and David Denton at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY

When: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Where: http://www.Lowes.com/investor



Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference







How: Live over the internet – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event









Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

