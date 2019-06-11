Lowe's to Webcast Presentation from the Oppenheimer 19ᵗʰ Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA.

What: Presentation by Marvin Ellison and David Denton at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA. When: 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Where: http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. at Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference How: Live over the internet – the archived webcast will be available until September 17, 2019.

