Lowe's to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference in Boston, MA.

What: Presentation by Marvin Ellison and David Denton at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference in Boston, MA



When: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 5, 2020



Where: http://www.Lowes.com/investor Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. at UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference



How: Live over the internet – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event

