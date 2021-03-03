Lowe's to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference.

What: David Denton participation in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Virtual Conference When: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Where: Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at ir.lowes.com A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations" How: Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

