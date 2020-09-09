Lowe's Unites NFL Fans with a New Type of "Home Team"

"We're entering what will be the most unique NFL season we've ever experienced," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's Executive Vice President, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. "Our homes are where football fandom will be taking place this year, but the power of sports, and football in particular, is in how it can unite us in the larger sense of home: our communities and cities. Everyone likes to get behind their home team. And this year, we are giving a whole new meaning to that idea."

Lowe's "Home Team" kicks off the retailer's second season as the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL, and an even more important one as some of the biggest moments in football are set to come to the home stadium. Over the course of the season, fans will get an up-close look at the DIY and passion projects of some of their favorite current players, deserving Pros will receive surprise calls from NFL Pros and more as Lowe's brings the NFL community and fans everywhere together to cheer for the "Home Team."

Additionally, this year, Lowe's is expanding its overall NFL team partnerships with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys to include new season-long partnerships with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, deepening its connections with, access to and support of hometown fans even further.

To get ready for the season, fans can check Lowe's social channels for inspiration as they turn their homes into their new stadiums and shop more than 10,000 licensed NFL-branded merchandise items on Lowes.com/NFL.

