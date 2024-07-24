Lowe's Welcomes Its First Female Athlete Anna Cockrell to the Lowe's Home Team and Partners with USA Track & Field

To Celebrate its Partnership with USA Track & Field, Lowe's Will Give Away American Flags to Loyalty Members

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is partnering with Charlotte-based star Anna Cockrell as she becomes the newest member of Lowe's Home Team. Cockrell is the first female athlete to join the lineup of world-class athletes, including Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Pro Bowl Tight End Travis Kelce, Pro Bowl Running Back Christian McCaffrey and recently drafted New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye. On the heels of a successful partnership with Lionel Messi, Lowe's continues to drive engagement among sports fans around the country this summer.

Cockrell won the gold medal in the women's 400 meters hurdles event, with a personal best of 55.20s, at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships held in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2016. She also won the gold medal in the women's 4 × 400 relay event. Cockrell is a two-time medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and she represented the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"As a brand that is committed to being the most helpful brand in home improvement, one way Lowe's demonstrates our helpfulness is through our long-standing commitment to giving back to our communities and uniting our diverse audiences with this common goal," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, chief marketing officer. "Anna's spirit and her own personal commitment to uniting her hometown of Charlotte is the perfect complement to this mission. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Lowe's Home Team."

Free American Flag for Loyalty Members

In celebration of its partnership with USA Track & Field (USATF), Lowe's will give a FREE American flag to the first 50 eligible loyalty program members to visit their local Lowe's store, beginning Saturday, July 27, at 10am local time*. This is the latest example of Lowe's appreciation of MyLowe's Rewards and MVPs Pro Rewards loyalty members.

USATF is the leading track and Field team in the world. At the 2023 World Championships, USATF won 29 medals, far exceeding every other country participating.

Since 2020, the Lowe's Home Team has been actively involved in community initiatives nationwide, partnering with professional athletes, red vest associates and professional contractors to make a positive impact. For more information about Lowe's Home Team, visit Lowes.com /hometeam. For more information about MyLowe's Rewards, visit lowes.com/MyLowesRewards. For more information about MVPs Pro Rewards, visit lowes.com/Pro.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins at 10 AM Eastern Time on July 27, 2024 & ends when Offer Items are depleted at participating Lowe's store for legal residents of US/DC, 18+ & age of majority in state of residence who have a valid Lowes.com account at time of participation. Void where prohibited. Limit 1 Offer Item/person. While supplies last Offer. Visit Lowes.com/AmericanFlagGiveaway for full rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. MyLowe's Rewards Program and MVPs Pro Rewards Program subject to Terms & Conditions. See Lowes.com/Terms for details. Subject to change.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

