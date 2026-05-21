New research from 5W documents how rising CAC, AI search disruption, and the collapse of paid social ROI are forcing the largest reset of brand loyalty strategy in a decade.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W this week released The Loyalty Premium 2026, a research report documenting the strategic return of loyalty as the dominant growth lever for consumer brands. The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/loyalty-premium-2026.

The study analyzes loyalty program performance across 200 consumer brands spanning retail, hospitality, dining, beauty, and travel. The headline finding: brands with mature loyalty programs now generate 71% of repeat revenue from program members, up from 54% in 2022, while customer acquisition cost across the same categories has risen 67% over the same period.

"For two decades the consumer marketing playbook was paid acquisition first, loyalty second," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "That playbook is broken. Paid social ROI is collapsing, AI search is replacing the discovery moment, and the brands winning right now are the ones that built durable loyalty infrastructure when nobody was watching. Loyalty is no longer a retention tool. It is the acquisition engine."

The report identifies five operating shifts driving the loyalty premium: tier-based status programs, paid loyalty membership models, AI-personalized offers, community-led loyalty, and the integration of loyalty data with Generative Engine Optimization. The report also names the ten consumer brands posting the strongest loyalty-revenue growth in 2026.

The Loyalty Premium 2026 is the latest in 5W's series of original research reports tracking how AI, GEO, and shifting consumer behavior are reshaping brand strategy. The full study is available free at 5wpr.com/research/loyalty-premium-2026.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations