Loyalty Research Center and Rep Data Release eBook, “A Cookieless World: The Shifting MarTech Landscape”

New publication explores how Fortune 500 companies and MarTech leaders are reallocating marketing budgets, employing technology solutions and turning to primary data collection for ongoing marketing effectiveness

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Research Center, leading end-to-end research and analytics consultancy, and Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for quantitative primary research, today released their new eBook, "A Cookieless World: The Shifting MarTech Landscape" during the ACG 2022 Intergrowth Conference. The eBook covers findings from a recent quantitative study among Fortune 500 marketing leaders and qualitative interviews across leading MarTech organizations who rely on cookies for their current campaign strategies.

Data includes how both B2C and B2B companies are reallocating budgets and employing new technology solutions to circumvent reliance on cookies, as well as the speed of adoption and success rates of specific approaches.

Johann Bittner of Loyalty Research Center (LRC) said, "At many of our Private Equity clients, we are seeing the downstream impact of how recent trends toward privacy are impacting marketing effectiveness by channel across their portfolio. We wanted to find out directly from leaders what approaches have been most successful."

Some specific findings published in A Cookieless World: The Shifting MarTech Landscape include:



Among both B2B and B2C respondents, marketers are reprioritizing market research, such as panels, surveys, and Voice of Customer (VOC) initiatives to identify contextual segments.

Marketers are making an average of five changes to their technology stack to address cookieless gaps in identity, including more than 75% turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) use cases.

Leaders are experiencing the most pressure across social media and search. Rather than decreasing spend in these channels, marketers are doubling down on the most impacted areas.

The survey was conducted among a niche audience of 175 director-level, executive and C-level marketers at leading B2B, B2C and B2B2C companies in more than 15 vertical industries, ranging from financial services to technology and from manufacturing to consumer goods. Respondents were recruited using a custom recruitment method, which identifies individuals and verifies that each one meets profiling criteria, boosting data quality. Data was collected by Rep Data in just eight days.

"We specialize in finding these highly targeted B2B survey respondents, and our team had personal interest in the study topic, as we believe that market research will become increasingly important as cookies phase out," said Gary Elstein, partner at Rep Data. "Turns out, we were right. More companies are turning to primary, first-party data collection to help them understand audiences in the new marketing ecosystem."



In short, the study found that recent trends toward a "cookieless world" have led to structural changes in what actions, systems and channels are most effective. This has resulted in reallocation of marketing budgets, technology adoption trends and an emphasis on primary data that has separated leaders from their competitors.

