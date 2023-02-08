LoyaltyLoop and EPMS Announce Product Integration

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LoyaltyLoop is announcing the availability of a new Enterprise Print Management Solutions (EPMS) integration add-on. This new integration automates the process of gathering feedback and reviews for printers running EPMS.

When printers connect EPMS to LoyaltyLoop, they can automatically engage their customers for feedback and Google reviews soon after their experience. When the transaction closes in EPMS, the customer contact details flow automatically into LoyaltyLoop. There are no reports to run, export, or upload to initiate their feedback loop – it's fully automatic. In addition, since customer contact details flow to LoyaltyLoop as transactions close, requests for feedback and reviews can occur as soon as the next day. Printers can even specify a feedback request delay to meet their specific business needs. Using the EPMS integration not only saves time and money, but enables a faster, richer feedback. The integration is available for any business running EPMS software.

"Improving the efficiency of our customers is a shared goal between EPMS and LoyaltyLoop. This new integration with EPMS fully automates the customer feedback and review loop," John DiPippo, President of LoyaltyLoop said. "It saves time by eliminating manual steps, and it also allows printers to get more timely feedback and reviews by engaging their customer soon after they experienced the printer's business and services."

"EPMS was founded on the principles of increased efficiency and flexibility for our customers. The business of running a print operation is complex, and our partnership with LoyaltyLoop streamlines the feedback loop, which is a key process for any business," said Mark Andersen, President of EPMS. "Listening regularly to the feedback of customers is how world-class companies grow and improve. Not only does the integration simplify a printer's feedback process, but it also simplifies the process of engaging customers to promote the printer's business to others by word-of-mouth and online reviews."

The LoyaltyLoop customer experience platform automates the feedback and review process, provides a documented feedback system for ISO compliance, and tracks critical customer experience metrics including Net Promoter Score (NPS). The EPMS integration can be added to LoyaltyLoop Basic and Promoter plans.

ABOUT EPMS:

EPMS was founded in 1989 with the vision of revolutionizing the efficiency of print businesses of all sizes and specializations. With each new technology and trend the industry has seen over the last 30 years, we have been ahead of the curve. Our current products include Customer Service, Production, and Financial modules with various integration options. By producing cutting-edge software with frequent updates and providing outstanding customer support, EPMS has become one of the most sought-after print MIS solutions in North America.

ABOUT LOYALTYLOOP:

LoyaltyLoop generates online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop then tracks Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) to continually measure customer satisfaction levels. This allows businesses to grow sales by increasing customer loyalty and leveraging happy customers to uncover more business.

