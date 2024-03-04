LoyaltyLoop and PrintVis Announce New Integration

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoyaltyLoop is announcing the availability of a new integration to PrintVis customers, unleashing added value for print businesses using the LoyaltyLoop customer experience (CX) platform. The partnership brings unprecedented simplicity and power to print companies running PrintVis business management MIS/ERP solution.

PrintVis

Owners, operators, and managers of printer businesses understand the importance of creating great customer experiences, but many fail to employ a consistent process of engaging customers to learn from their experiences, leaving it to gut feel and hunches. By leveraging this new integration, print companies will now have a seamless way to engage customers for feedback and reviews reliably, consistently, and affordably.

The integration, available March 1st, automatically flows customer contacts in PrintVis for recent transactions into LoyaltyLoop, automating the feedback process. Feedback results automatically flow from LoyaltyLoop back into PrintVis, allowing users to easily monitor customer sentiments and act quickly. This full-cycle integration provides PrintVis users unprecedented simplicity for their customer experience process.

"PrintVis consistently seeks valuable partnerships for the benefit of our customers, and our collaboration with LoyaltyLoop perfectly aligns with this commitment," said Brandon Steele, Product Manager at PrintVis. "By combining our expertise in print management with LoyaltyLoop's customer engagement platform, we aim to empower print businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive market. Together, we can help print businesses elevate their customer experience and drive sustainable growth."

LoyaltyLoop is configured to the specific needs of each print company, documents customer feedback, tracks key CX metrics, automatically encourages customers to post reviews on Google and other sites to boost online visibility and social proof and identifies new sales opportunities.

"One of our goals at LoyaltyLoop is helping print companies of all shapes and sizes increase their efficiency and drive growth. The team at PrintVis share that goal, and we are proud to be their partner," said John DiPippo, Owner and President of LoyaltyLoop. "By integrating our software, feedback and reviews can be gathered with virtually no effort, and monitoring customer experience metrics, like Net Promoter Score, will be at the PrintVis user's fingertips. By acting quickly on feedback that improves the customer experience, they strengthen their business, brand and bottom line."

About PrintVis:

PrintVis is the cloud-based, out-of-the-box business management platform tailored exclusively for the print industry. Seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, this secure all-in-one comprehensive platform offers unparalleled flexibility and caters to the specific requirements of print and packaging businesses, irrespective of size or specialization. Continuously evolving under the expertise of print industry specialists, PrintVis is the end-to-end solution, empowering print businesses to efficiently run and manage their operations.

About LoyaltyLoop:

LoyaltyLoop is a Customer Experience (CX) platform that drives insights and online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop tracks Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) and other CX metrics to continually measure customer loyalty levels. It turns feedback into actions for continuous improvement and marketing that increases customer loyalty and drives growth.

