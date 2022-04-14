LoyaltyLoop and ePS Announce Product Integration

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LoyaltyLoop is announcing the availability of a new eProductivity Software (ePS) PrintSmith Vision Integration Add-On. The integration increases the ease at which print, sign, packaging and digital imaging companies can share PrintSmith Vision data with LoyaltyLoop's customer feedback and review platform. eProductivity Software (ePS), formerly the productivity software division of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI), is a global leader in transformational technology for the packaging and print industries.

eProductivity Software (ePS)

Print and graphic companies can now connect their PrintSmith Vision directly to LoyaltyLoop via this new integration. Once connected, the integration automatically sends closed transactions as they occur in PrintSmith Vision, into LoyaltyLoop to initiate the customer feedback loop. There is no need to run and export reports of customers who should be surveyed. In addition, since customer contact details flow to LoyaltyLoop as transactions close, requests for feedback and reviews can occur soon after the customer received their order. Using this integration not only saves time and money, but enables a faster, richer, feedback loop. The integration is available for any business running PrintSmith Vision version 5.3 or higher, with cloud access, and active ePS support.

"The integration between PrintSmith Vision and LoyaltyLoop will greatly simplify the process of engaging customers for feedback and reviews." John DiPippo, President of LoyaltyLoop said. "Not only does the integration save time by eliminating a manual step, but it also allows for a timelier feedback and review cycle by initiating the request to the end customer soon after they experienced their job was completed."

"Working with the team at LoyaltyLoop helps us solve a problem expressed by our customers," said Charlotte Tueckmantel, General Manager of Web-to-Print and Value-Added Products for ePS. "Our users use real customer feedback to drive continuous improvements in their print operations and plants. LoyaltyLoop helps them do that, and more."

The LoyaltyLoop service automatically engages customers following a recently completed transaction in PrintSmith Vision, and collects feedback tailored for each business, while also seamlessly encouraging the customer to post reviews on Google and other sites to boost the company's market presence and brand. In addition, LoyaltyLoop helps businesses track critical customer experience metrics including Net Promoter Score (NPS). The integration, which can be added to LoyaltyLoop Basic and Promoter plans and is only $20 per month.

Visit loyaltyloop.com and eproductivitysoftware.com for more information.

ABOUT ePS:

eProductivity Software is a world leader in transformational technology and dynamic workflow software for packaging and print industries. Their purpose-built Management Information Systems (MIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) technology and productivity software suites are designed to enable organizations across multiple industries and of every size to think beyond automation and transform their business.

ABOUT LOYALTYLOOP:

LoyaltyLoop generates online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop then tracks Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®) to continually measure customer satisfaction levels. This allows businesses to grow sales by increasing customer loyalty and leveraging happy customers to uncover more business.

