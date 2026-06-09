Loyola Press to Release "A Catechism of the Strange" By W. Tyler Allen

New Book Explores How the Saints Reveal the Mystery and Transformative Power of the Catholic Faith

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Press will release A Catechism of the Strange by W. Tyler Allen on September 15, 2026. Host of the popular St. Anthony's Tongue podcast and a growing online platform with more than 44,000 Instagram followers, Allen explores how the stranger elements of Catholic tradition point toward a deeper spiritual reality: that the Christian life is meant to transform the human person into the likeness of Christ. Media inquiries should be directed to Mary Alice Howard, [email protected].

A Catechism of the Strange by W. Tyler Allen releases on September 15, 2026

In his debut book, Allen invites readers to explore the mysterious heart of Catholicism through stories of miracles, mystics, relics, visions, and other supernatural experiences found throughout the lives of the saints. Blending theological reflection, spiritual insight, and the rich witness of the saints, A Catechism of the Strange presents Catholicism not as an abstract system of ideas, but as a faith filled with awe, beauty, and mystery.

The book explores themes including:

How miracles, relics, stigmata, and mystical experiences reveal deeper truths about Christ and the spiritual life

Why the saints understood holiness as becoming more fully united to Christ

How beauty, mystery, suffering, and the physical realities of Catholicism point toward transcendence in an increasingly disenchanted world

Allen says, "The stranger parts of Catholicism are often treated as curiosities or distractions, but they reveal something essential about the faith. They point us toward the reality that Christianity is not merely about ideas or moral improvement, but about union with Christ and the full transformation of the human person."

A Catechism of the Strange is available for pre-order now wherever books are sold.

To schedule an interview with W. Tyler Allen, request a review copy, or learn more about the book, please contact Mary Alice Howard, social media and publicity specialist – [email protected]

Author the Author

W. Tyler Allen is a Catholic writer, podcaster, and speaker whose work explores the beauty, mystery, and supernatural heart of the Catholic faith. He is the creator and host of St. Anthony's Tongue, a popular podcast and online platform dedicated to Catholic mysticism and what he calls "strange Catholicism," which reaches tens of thousands of listeners and readers each month.

A writer and publicist by profession, Tyler has spent more than a decade studying the lives of the saints, mystical theology, and the role of wonder in spiritual formation. Writing as a lay Catholic, he seeks to reawaken awe in a faith often reduced to explanation, inviting readers to encounter Catholicism not merely as true, but as beautiful.

About Loyola Press

Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Follow Loyola Press on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

A Catechism of the Strange: Stigmata, Relics, and the Miracles That Shape the Soul

by: W. Tyler Allen

Publication Date: September 15, 2026

Loyola Press | $19.99 | Paperback

ISBN: 978-0-8294-6068-1

Mary Alice Howard, Social Media & Publicity Specialist - [email protected]

SOURCE Loyola Press