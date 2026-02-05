Lozano Smith Announces Three New Equity Partners

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lozano Smith, LLP, a leading California education and public agency law firm, is proud to announce that Anne Collins, Regina Garza, and Kelly Rem have joined the firm as Equity Partners.

"These attorneys exemplify the leadership, integrity, and collaborative spirit that define Lozano Smith," said Karen Rezendes, Managing Partner of Lozano Smith. "Anne, Regina, and Kelly have each demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients, our colleagues, and our firm. Their transition to equity partnership reflects the trust they have earned and their long-term investment in Lozano Smith's continued growth and service to public agencies across California."

Meet the New Equity Partners:

Anne Collins

Anne Collins has been a member of Lozano Smith for more than 15 years and has built a respected practice focused on governance, litigation, and facilities and business matters. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and graduated with honors from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. Throughout her tenure, Anne has served in numerous leadership roles within the firm, including as a Practice Group co-chair for multiple practice areas, and has played an active role in mentoring attorneys and supporting firmwide client development initiatives. She is a highly sought-after presenter for statewide associations and was recognized with a CASH Membership Service Award for her longstanding commitment to supporting school districts and educational organizations.

Regina Garza

Regina Garza has spent nearly two decades building a distinguished career at Lozano Smith, where she has played a significant role in the firm's leadership and growth. She has held several leadership positions, including Office Managing Partner, Assistant Office Managing Partner, and member of the firm's Organizational Learning Committee. In addition to serving as County Counsel for Madera County, Regina has been instrumental in the expansion of the firm's Municipal Practice Group throughout California. She is widely regarded as a trusted general counsel, negotiator, and advisor, bringing a deep commitment to public service and client partnership to her practice.

Kelly Rem

Kelly Rem is the Managing Partner of Lozano Smith's Walnut Creek office. Throughout her 14-year career at Lozano Smith, she has held numerous leadership roles, including Office Managing Partner, Assistant Office Managing Partner, and co-chair of the Facilities and Business Practice Group, while also mentoring attorneys and contributing to firmwide thought leadership. Kelly primarily advises public agencies across California on facilities, business, and litigation matters and has led hundreds of millions of dollars in real property transactions on behalf of school districts and public agencies throughout the state. She is a recognized authority on CEQA and complex facilities issues, and frequently presents at statewide conferences, including representing the California School Boards Association as amicus curiae before the California Supreme Court.

Get to Know Lozano Smith

Lozano Smith is a full-service education and public agency law firm serving hundreds of California's K-12 school districts, community college districts, and numerous cities, counties, and special districts. The firm's expertise includes, but is not limited to, personnel matters, labor relations, real property and construction matters, constitutional issues, special education, student discipline, Title IX, charter schools, bond elections, governance, and litigation in all areas of representation. Lozano Smith has offices in eight California locations: Sacramento, Walnut Creek, Fresno, Monterey, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information about Lozano Smith or to see full attorney bios, visit www.LozanoSmith.com or find us on Facebook or LinkedIn. You can also download the Lozano Smith mobile app and listen to our podcast to stay updated with the latest legal updates.

